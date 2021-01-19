Ice castles to open this Friday

Organizers have announced the Geneva National Resort ice castles will be open to the public for the first day this winter season starting 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22.

Tickets for the popular winter attraction will be available online starting the morning of Jan. 19.

Crews first began working on the ice castles near the beginning of December, placing about 10,000 icicles each day to assemble the sprawling campus of ice attractions.

In addition to enormous towers of ice dazzled in LED lights, the attraction this year will also feature tunnels, fountains, frozen thrones and an ice slide.

This will be the third season the Utah-based Ice Castles LLC has built an attraction in the Geneva Lake area. After the attraction's first year run near the Lake Geneva Riviera building, it was moved to a location in the Geneva National with more room to build.

The ice castles won't be the only attraction at the Geneva National starting Friday. This year Ice Castles has partnered with Geneva National Destination, which will offer a sledding hill, ice skating rink, a lantern-lit snowshoe trail, igloo dining and other accommodations near the ice castles.