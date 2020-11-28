Ice rink approved for Lions Park

WILLIAMS BAY — An ice rink has been approved to be installed on the Williams Bay Lions Field tennis courts this winter, bringing a fresh winter activity to the Bay.
The Williams Bay Village Board approved using about $4,000 of unspent 2020 budget funds, originally designated for repairs to the Lions Field tennis court, to purchase an ice rink from the NiceRink sport club based in Genoa City.
According to Williams Bay Recreation Department director David Roland, funds to repair the tennis courts this year were not utilized because the company which typically makes the repairs experienced delays because of the coronavirus and did not have enough time to work on the courts before the summer season ended.
An additional $282 for the total ice rink costs of $4,282 will be paid for by the recreation department.
A recommendation for the purchase and installation of the rink came out of the village’s parks and lakefront committee earlier on Nov. 17.
Committee chairman Jim D’Alessandro said during the committee meeting, the new ice rink will be installed on top of the current tennis courts, which the trustee said need to be repurposed anyway. D’Alessandro said the porous land the courts are laid on in Lion’s Park cause the pavement to crack every few years, requiring frequent and costly repairs.
He said there are other options which can be explored later on for repairing the tennis courts or potentially installing new courts elsewhere in the village. But for the time being they will be a good surface for a new winter activity.
“What I’m trying to do is get more activities in the wintertime,” he said during the meeting. “With the pandemic people want to do more things outside and I thought this would be at a reasonable cost.”
The new ice rink is scheduled to be installed in Lion’s Park on Jan. 1 and will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to sunset, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The ice rink will take up a large portion of the tennis courts and bleachers will be brought over to the adjacent basketball court for people to watch the ice skaters on.
The Williams Bay Recreation Department will be offering concessions and snow shoe rentals near the rink out of the Lions Field House on Fridays and over the weekends.
In an email statement, Roland said his department will be installing the rink and the village public works department will flood it once it is cold enough to freeze.
The recreation department will fly a green flag at the tennis courts as a signal to the public that the rink is open for use and a red flag if the rink is closed because of bad ice.
Roland said during the Nov. 17 committee meeting that he will be installing lights along the rink so it can be used in the evening for those unable to go in the day, like students who are in classes until the evenings.
He said he believes the outdoor winter activity will be good for the community as outdoor activities become less regular and indoor activities are difficult to coordinate during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just think if we give this to the public and give them an option it would be a really big success,” Roland said.
Face coverings will be required for ice skaters at the rink.
Trustee Jen McMannamy supported the idea, saying she was glad new recreational ideas were being brought to the board for consideration.
“It sounds like fun in the year of 2020 when everything is kind of shot down,” she said.
Trustee Rob Umans noted during the meeting the potential of uncooperative weather, citing warmer temperatures in recent winters and the potential for funds to be directed elsewhere.
“This winter is supposed to be warmer than last winter,” he said.
The ice rink received votes of approval from all trustees except Umans during the Nov. 17 board meeting.
During the meeting he said he was surprised the ice castles, located last year at the Geneva National Resort, were returning this year because of issues the attraction experienced last year with warm winter weather.
Last year the ice castles, constructed by Ice Castles LLC, were only in operation for four weeks throughout the winter season. Despite the short run, officials reported having about 90,000 people visit the attraction.
Roland said in an email statement that use of the rink will be weather dependent, which is why the recreation department will be waiting until January to install the rink.
