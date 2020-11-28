Ice rink approved for Lions Park

He said there are other options which can be explored later on for repairing the tennis courts or potentially installing new courts elsewhere in the village. But for the time being they will be a good surface for a new winter activity.

“What I’m trying to do is get more activities in the wintertime,” he said during the meeting. “With the pandemic people want to do more things outside and I thought this would be at a reasonable cost.”

The new ice rink is scheduled to be installed in Lion’s Park on Jan. 1 and will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to sunset, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The ice rink will take up a large portion of the tennis courts and bleachers will be brought over to the adjacent basketball court for people to watch the ice skaters on.

The Williams Bay Recreation Department will be offering concessions and snow shoe rentals near the rink out of the Lions Field House on Fridays and over the weekends.

In an email statement, Roland said his department will be installing the rink and the village public works department will flood it once it is cold enough to freeze.