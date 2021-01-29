Ice skating rink at Flat Iron Park not happening this winter

A proposed ice skating rink in Flat Iron Park will not happen this winter; however, there still may be some ice skating opportunities available in downtown Lake Geneva.

Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board members recently announced plans to install an ice skating rink at Flat Iron Park by the end of January.

However, those plans have been scrapped-- at least for this winter.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the rink liner was too damaged for the rink to be installed this year.

"My understanding is the liner is no good," he said.

Condos said it also may have been too late to install the rink. He recently was told that ice skating rinks should be put up before the first snowfall of the winter.

"That way you can get it on the ground on a flat surface," Condos said. "Usually, they should be installed in November."

However, Condos said he plans to work with city departments to establish an ice skating area on Geneva Lake, depending on how much snow falls on the area.