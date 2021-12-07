ID released: 23-year-old killed in Friday morning Whitewater crash

A passenger in a car was killed Friday morning, Dec. 3, after a crash in the City of Whitewater involving a car and semi-truck, according to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Carlos Calzada Aguilar, the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office stated Tuesday, Dec. 7.

At approximately 10:11 a.m. the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car in the City of Whitewater at the intersection of Highway 12 and Walworth Avenue.

City of Whitewater Police, Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputies and the City of Whitewater Fire/Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene.

The initial investigation revealed a female driver operating a 2000 Dodge Neon was southbound on Highway 12 and attempted to turn left at Walworth Avenue failing to yield the right of way, crossing into the path of a semi straight truck loaded with steel pipe which was northbound on Highway 12.

As a result of the crash a male occupying the front passenger seat of the Dodge Neon was killed. First responders attempted life saving measures unsuccessfully.

The female driver of the Dodge Neon was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center with critical injuries. The truck driver was also transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The conditions of each were unknown as of the time of the release, Friday afternoon.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting a crash reconstruction. The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting a post-crash inspection of the semi-truck.

This case is an active investigation.