ID released: Victim in fatal LaGrange crash was a UW-Whitewater student, car enthusiast

The UW-Whitewater student had plans to start his own business one day, the obituary says.

Crash

A criminal complaint filed Monday, Oct. 18 describes the events that led to the fatal crash.

On Saturday, Oct. 9 at approximately 11:20 p.m., a Walworth County deputy was dispatched to locate a reckless driver on Highway 12 in the town of Lafayette.

The caller reported that the Jeep vehicle had left the roadway, struck a sign and continued driving, according to the complaint. The vehicle reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic multiple times.

The vehicle, operated by Timothy Creiglow, ultimately crashed on Highway 12 east of Jackson Road in the town of LaGrange.

Deputies from the Walworth County Sheriffs Office arrived on scene and located Bensaid, unconscious, in his vehicle — a green BMW.

The deputies were unable to free Bensaid from the vehicle due to its damage and a fire that started in the engine compartment, according to an Oct. 11 news release from the sheriff's office.

Bensaid's vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. He died as a result of the crash and ensuing fire, a deputy reports.