ID released: Victim in fatal LaGrange crash was a UW-Whitewater student, car enthusiast

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 9 in the town of LaGrange.
Adam M. Bensaid, 22, of Elkhorn died after his vehicle was struck by a driver that had entered oncoming traffic.
33-year-old Timothy M. Creiglow has been charged with homicide in connection with the incident. An adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Walworth County Judicial Center.
Bensaid was a business student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been notified that one of our students passed away," the Dean of Students Office said in an online announcement.
The UW-Whitewater flag flew at half-mast on Friday, Oct. 15 in Bensaid's memory.
The 22-year-old's obituary describes him as a spirited young man with diverse interests. He had a particular passion for classic cars.
"He was at his happiest driving cross country with friends in a classic BMW car restored by himself," reads the obituary.
The obituary also describes Bensaid's great love of music and history. The young man played saxophone and clarinet in his high school years.
The UW-Whitewater student had plans to start his own business one day, the obituary says.
Crash
A criminal complaint filed Monday, Oct. 18 describes the events that led to the fatal crash.
On Saturday, Oct. 9 at approximately 11:20 p.m., a Walworth County deputy was dispatched to locate a reckless driver on Highway 12 in the town of Lafayette.
The caller reported that the Jeep vehicle had left the roadway, struck a sign and continued driving, according to the complaint. The vehicle reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic multiple times.
The vehicle, operated by Timothy Creiglow, ultimately crashed on Highway 12 east of Jackson Road in the town of LaGrange.
Deputies from the Walworth County Sheriffs Office arrived on scene and located Bensaid, unconscious, in his vehicle — a green BMW.
The deputies were unable to free Bensaid from the vehicle due to its damage and a fire that started in the engine compartment, according to an Oct. 11 news release from the sheriff's office.
Bensaid's vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. He died as a result of the crash and ensuing fire, a deputy reports.
The deputy reports that Creiglow had a significant head laceration and emitted an odor of intoxicants. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Blood samples were taken from Creiglow later that night, according to the complaint. The samples were reportedly packaged for transport to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis.
If convicted, Creiglow faces possible fines up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.