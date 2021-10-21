ID released: Victim in weekend boating fatality on Geneva Lake just recently retired

GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.

He has been identified as Gregg J. Stockey, 66, of Ingleside, Illinois, according to the Walworth County medical examiner’s office.

He had worked for nearly 30 years at the Bridge Youth and Family Services in Palatine, Illinois, a nonprofit that provides mental health and crisis services for youth and families throughout the Palatine area. After 13 years as the executive director at the organization, he had just retired about three months ago.

“I'm excited for the opportunity to transition to the next stage of life after 42 years in counseling/human services management,” he posted on his LinkedIn announcing his retirement.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing to investigate the crash.

Both boats have been seized by the DNR and they are doing a full reconstruction of the events.

