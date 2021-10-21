ID released: Victim in weekend boating fatality on Geneva Lake just recently retired

GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
He has been identified as Gregg J. Stockey, 66, of Ingleside, Illinois, according to the Walworth County medical examiner’s office.
He had worked for nearly 30 years at the Bridge Youth and Family Services in Palatine, Illinois, a nonprofit that provides mental health and crisis services for youth and families throughout the Palatine area. After 13 years as the executive director at the organization, he had just retired about three months ago.
“I'm excited for the opportunity to transition to the next stage of life after 42 years in counseling/human services management,” he posted on his LinkedIn announcing his retirement.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing to investigate the crash.
Both boats have been seized by the DNR and they are doing a full reconstruction of the events.
The crash was reported “in the middle area of the lake, east of Cedar Point,” according to an alert from the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency. A 16-foot Sylvan boat with three people on board out of Williams Bay was headed south at about 10-15 mph when it was reported to have been T-boned by a 25-foot Skeeter boat with two people on board going westbound at 30-35 mph.
Alcohol isn’t believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Stockey was sitting on the deck of the Sylvan when the crash happened, according to police. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
The two other males in the Sylvan were hospitalized at Mercy Walworth because of their injuries, but neither of the men in the Skeeter were reported to have been injured.
Responding to the tragedy were Geneva Lake Police, Town of Linn Police, Linn Fire and Rescue, and Lake Geneva Fire and Rescue.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes helped the family hold a private service.