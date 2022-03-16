Idea proposed to allow people to buy Lake Geneva beach passes at Riviera with cash

Visitors to Riviera Beach may have an option to pay for their beach passes with cash after all this summer.

Since the Lake Geneva City Council eliminated the cash payment option for passes Jan. 24, several city officials expressed concerns.

The action by the council would only allow beachgoers to pay for passes with a credit card or through the Viply app.

But on March 8, Harbormaster Steve Russell presented to the council's piers, harbors and lakefront committee an idea on how to let people still pay with cash.

Russell proposed a gift card to be available from Riviera vendors that could be used as a daily pass to enter the beach. The city would need to develop a consignment agreement with the vendors to sell the gift cards.

Russell believes such an agreement would benefit both the vendors and beachgoers because people would have an option to pay for their passes with cash, and they would purchase additional items from the vendors.

"I think it's a way to draw customers in to buy a pass," Russell said. "If you're there with three kids, you end up buying ice cream cones and candy, so I think it's a win-win for both," Russell said. "It would be a way for people to use cash and at the same time allow vendors to make a little bit more money."

Russell said he still has to discuss the idea with City Attorney Dan Draper and the Riviera vendors, but he wanted to obtain feedback from city aldermen first.

"I didn't want it to go anywhere until I discussed it here," Russell said. "My next step would be to talk to them."

Alderman Ken Howell favored the proposal and encouraged Russell to discuss the idea with the Riviera vendors to determine if they would be willing to sell the gift cards.

"I think it's a wonderful idea. I think it's really good," Howell said. "Come back if it's still a go."

Alderman Richard Hedlund said the gift card option would benefit both the beach visitors and the vendors.

"I would like to see you pursue that," Hedlund said.

Draper said the option would be available if the city and the vendors develop a consignment agreement.

"I think if we had a consignment agreement with the vendors and the city for what they can charge, then we go from there," Draper said.

