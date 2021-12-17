Idea to drop Lake Geneva elected officials' salaries to pay for sidewalks nixed

The salaries for Lake Geneva mayor and aldermen will remain unchanged, despite one city council member’s proposal to increase the pay and another council member’s proposal to decrease the salaries to help pay for sidewalk improvements.

City officials narrowly approved, Dec. 13, to keep the salaries at their current rate by a 5-4 vote.

The vote among the council members ended in a 4-4 tie with aldermen Tim Dunn, Ken Howell, Richard Hedlund and Joan Yunker voting “yes,” and aldermen Cindy Flower, Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Shari Straube and John Halverson voting “no.”

Mayor Charlene Klein then casted the tie-breaking “yes” vote.

The city council approved, Jan. 25, 2021, to increase the mayor’s salary from $6,858 to $7,800 and increase the aldermen’s salaries from $4,000 to $5,200, with staggering start dates depending when the positions were up for election.

Flower proposed, during the city council meeting, to continuously increase the elected officials’ salary by 4%, the same rate the city employees’ salaries are increased. Flower said the mayor and the council members should receive more pay because of the amount of time they put into their positions.

“There’s a lot that this council does, a lot of time spent,” Flower said. “If you want to keep getting people wanting to run for election, we should do that as a general practice.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he is concerned that voting for a continual pay increase would be a conflict of interest among the aldermen.

“As much as I like the idea of getting more money, I think that would cause a lot of problem with laws about how we vote and who gets to vote and who gets the raises,” Howell said. “I think we need to leave it separate and not have an automatic raise for anybody.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said the mayor’s and aldermen’s salaries would not increase until their next terms.

“It’s not a problem legally to give yourselves raises, but you don’t get the raise until the following election,” Draper said. “So the people who are in office don’t get it until they are re-elected.”

After some discussion, Flower’s proposal for the salary increases failed by a 3-5 vote with Straube, Dunn and Flower voting “yes.”

While Flower wanted to give elected officials a pay increase, Fesenmaier was lobbying for a decrease.

Fesenmaier proposed, during the Dec. 7 finance committee meeting, to reduce the aldermen’s salaries back to $4,000 with the additional funding going toward the city’s sidewalk replacement program.

“That would allow us to move almost $10,000 into the sidewalk replacement account,” Fesenmaier said. “We are desperately behind on sidewalk replacement, so I think it’s worth taking it out of our salaries.”

Hedlund said he feels funding for the sidewalk program should come from the city’s budget and not the aldermen’s salaries.

“I don’t think we should do it on the backs of the elected officials,” he said.

Hedlund said he also is concerned that reducing the salaries would discourage people from running for the city’s elected positions.

“We already have a difficult time getting people to run for office,” Hedlund said. “I’ve talked to several people who I would like to see run for office, and with the hourly commitment that is required to do a responsible job as alderman, people don’t want to spend that much time for that little compensation.”

Fesenmaier said most people run for local elected positions to serve their communities.

“I would argue back that it’s about finding people that are committed to public service and are willing to put in the time,” Fesenmaier said.

Halverson said he feels reducing the salary would not discourage people from running.

After some discussion, Fesenmaier’s motion to reduce the aldermen’s salary failed by a 3-2 vote with Fesenmaier and Halverson voting in favor.

After the motion failed in committee, Fesenmaier did not make a recommendation to decrease the salaries during the Monday, Dec. 13, city council meeting.

