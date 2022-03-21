Ideas proposed to deal with congestion at Lake Geneva boat launch, including citizen advisory group

Soon, Lake Geneva officials could seek ideas on improving the city’s boat launches from city residents.

During the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting March 8, Harbormaster Steve Russell said he is considering the creation of volunteer teams, groups of citizens to help oversee and develop ideas to improve the operations of the boat launch area along Wrigley Drive.

Russell said the volunteer teams could consist of boaters and fishermen who often use the launch area.

“My process would be to grab people who are really using the boat launch on a regular basis,” Russell said. “So that’s how I would approach it.”

Russell said the volunteers could help develop a pattern for directing boats into and out of the launch area near Geneva Lake, which could help ease some of the traffic concerns in that area.

“It’s a traffic problem,” Russell said. “There’s vendors that use that same area where people pull out. We have streets that are a problem at that intersection right there.”

Russell said if the city purchases a boat-cleaning machine, the volunteers could help determine where the machine would be located and help encourage people to use it.

“We have the issue if we buy a boat machine,” Russell said. “Where do we put it? How do you get fishermen and boaters to go use it?”

The volunteers also could help determine if the parking area near the boat launch should be converted into a boat staging area. The volunteer teams would present their ideas to city aldermen for approval.

“I would like citizens to say, ‘This is what we should do,’” Russell said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said establishing volunteer teams to help establish ideas for the boat launch area would be a good idea.

“I think citizen input or user input would be very beneficial,” Hedlund said. “If we get citizens involved to say, ‘This is what I think we could improve,’ I think it would help. I think we should do this.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he is in favor of the proposal but questions how the volunteers would be selected.

“It sounds like a good idea to me,” Howell said. “I just want to get into the mechanics of how we would choose people.”

Russell said they would advertise the volunteer positions on the city’s website and social media sites and select people who often use the boat launch area.

“I certainly can lay it out myself,” Russell said. “I can put together a team within city hall and public works to do it, but I just believe if you involve the citizens in it and the users of the process, you get more buy-in down the road.”

After some discussion, the piers, harbors and lakefront committee unanimously approved to direct the harbormaster to develop volunteer teams to help evaluate the city’s boat launch operations.

