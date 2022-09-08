'If you need me, I’ll be at the fair'

“The fair is that historic piece of Americana that still brings families together for fun”—Robert Smith
As the old car advertising jingle would have you believe, there’s nothing more American than baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.
But for my $12 admission’s worth, there are few things more quintessentially American than county fairs, as I recently discovered during a day-long, morning to night opening day visit to the 173rd annual Walworth County Fair.
Held Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at the nearly 100-acre Walworth County Fairgrounds in county seat Elkhorn, the Walworth County Fair is the largest in Wisconsin, drawing nearly 140,000 attendees annually. Among the oldest county fairs in the state, the Walworth County Fair was first held in 1849 at East Troy, permanently moving to Elkhorn in 1855.
The gathering place of both the young and the young-at-heart, county fairs like Walworth’s are the place memories are both made and relived. It’s a place where everyone is a kid again.
Happiness is a day at the fair.
Corn dogs on a stick. The towering ferris wheel. Blue ribbons. Livestock. Lemonade. Elephant ears and funnel cakes. Carnival games and midway rides. Fair queens. Tractor pulls. Cotton candy. Cream puffs. Buttery roasted sweet corn. Fried foods. Live music. Judging contests. Chainsaw carvers. Pie eating contests. Warm summer nights and shiny lights, sweet as cotton candy and bright as the moon.
Hurry! Hurry! Step right up! Fast-fleeting fair time is my favorite time of year and my summertime happy place.
It's service with a smile on the Aug. 31 opening day of the 173rd annual Walworth County Fair in county seat Elkhorn, as Ron Baughman of St. P…
A sweet job
Like wispy swirls of cotton candy, strolling the Walworth County Fairgrounds is a sweet reporting assignment.
As it turns out, working the Walworth County Fair is also a sweet assignment for other folks as well, like Delavan resident Ron Baughman, one of the nearly 50 volunteers serving up homemade cream puffs and eclairs at the St. Patrick’s Knights of Columbus Council 3464 fundraising stand, a popular 46-year fair fixture that serves some 14,000 cream puffs annually over the fair’s 6-day run.
“It’s a fun food, so it’s fun doing,” said Baughman, a six-year stand volunteer.
Nearby, professional artist Hector Acuna of Cedarburg was one of 18 plein air artists dotting the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Participating in the fair’s inaugural one-day Plein Air at the Fair outdoor paint-out, Acuna was working on an oil painting of the Malone’s Taffy truck on the fairgrounds.
“At home working, it’s a very solitary practice, so this is a nice way to get that fix of interacting with the public,” said Acuna, who has cousins and other relatives living in Elkhorn. “People are curious about the plein air process. It’s been a great experience.”
Over the course of the day, I’ll run across and chat with two additional plein air painters—Deanna Breuning of Oconomowoc, painting an oil of a Holstein in the cattle barn, and wedding painter Brad Geers of Milwaukee, painting an acrylic of the Ashard’s Cotton Candy & Caramel Corn truck.
In the commercial exhibits building, Jon Sherwood of Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge is selling more than 75 varieties of homemade fudge handcrafted by he and his wife Hollyanne in their commercial kitchen on DeKoven Avenue in Racine. It’s their fourth year at the Walworth County Fair.
“I enjoy the people,” he said of selling at the fair. “It’s a great time. It’s the funnest job you could have. I really enjoy talking to the people, getting out and seeing the folks.”
Selling exclusively at fairs and other community events, Sherwood’s wife started the business 30 years ago and he joined in on the sweet fun 14 years ago.
“Our fudge products are all handmade—hand-stirred, hand-laid, hand-cut,” Sherwood said. “It’s all done by hand the old fashioned way. We really enjoy what we do. It’s a fun job. We have our hands full with fudge. All we do is fudge.”
The 173rd annual Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn hosted a wide variety of vendors for fairgoers to browse and shop. Among those exhibiting at …
Whenever possible, the couple try to source their ingredients, labels and product packaging locally.
“Everything we do is through other Wisconsin businesses—Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee or somewhere in Wisconsin,” Sherwood noted. “We always strive to help other Wisconsin businesses. We help them flourish because it helps us flourish, and we pride ourselves on doing that.”
The Walworth County Fair hosts a wide variety of judged competitions over the course of it's 6-day annual run. Here, Carol Steilein of Union G…
Animals, music, fun
Over in the sheep barn, Ella Opper of Elkhorn was shearing a crossbreed sheep alongside her dad Jamie, getting the animal ready to exhibit and show.
Showing animals at the fair, she said, is an avenue for “making new friends” and “learning new stuff,” adding that she also enjoys the fun and competition of the fair.
In the Discovery Barn, run by Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters at East Troy, Big Foot and Badger high schools, Lake Geneva resident Kylie Kundert, a junior at Badger and a member of the school’s FFA group, was keeping busy readying cow hats for children visiting the educational and interactive agricultural exhibit hall, geared toward engaging the fair’s younger attendees.
“I really enjoy the little kids’ smiles on their faces when they pet an animal or win a prize or when I help them make cow hats,” she said. “Their smiles and excitement are so much fun for me.”
Over at the Park Stage, Dennis and Frieda Evangelista of Long Grove, Ill. were dancing to the music of the “Frank 2 FRANKIE” concert staged by John Ludy Puleo of East Troy, and David Allen Mehner of Spring Grove, Ill.
“What brings us here is the music and the fun,” Frieda said, with Dennis noting the fair food and the opportunity for dancing are also big draws.
Frieda and Dennis Evangelista of Long Grove, Ill. dance to the music at the Walworth County Fair’s Park Stage on opening day, Aug. 31.
Puleo enjoys entertaining at the Walworth County Fair, citing “the people and the atmosphere.”
“It’s just a wonderful, wonderful experience here,” he said. “This is a great, great place to be, even if you’re not on stage, and a great, great place to be if you are. This is a special venue here.”
Added Mehner, “I love the people coming out, relaxing and enjoying themselves.”
Eventually I make my way north to the fairground’s far-flung Elkhorn Equestrian Event Center outpost, where I made the happy acquaintance of genial registered paint saddle horse “Bob,” 25, of Pleasant Prairie, who was at the Walworth County Fair for his last horse shows prior to a well-deserved retirement, collecting a few additional ribbons on his retirement victory lap.
Genial registered paint saddle horse “Bob,” 25, of Pleasant Prairie, seen here ridden by Kevin Gong of Elkhorn, was at the 2022 Walworth Count…
Bob is a surprisingly good conversationalist. A horse is a horse, of course, of course. And no one can talk to a horse, of course. That is, of course, unless the name of the horse is the famous Mr. Bob.
Me: This is incredible. I don’t understand how it’s possible.
Bob: Don’t try. It’s bigger than both of us.
Me: What kind of a name is Bob for a horse?
Bob: What kind of name is Eric for a reporter?
Me: Do you play horseshoes?
Bob: No, Eric, I don’t play horseshoes.
Me: Really? Why not?
Bob: Because Mom always taught us kids not to throw our shoes around.
Me: I’ve been meaning to ask you, Bob. Just how do horses sleep standing up?
Bob: We do?
Me: Didn’t you know?
Bob: How can I? When I’m asleep my eyes are closed. Speaking of which, it’s time to hit the hay. Oh, I forgot. I ate it.
And so it went. Or at least I think it did. Perhaps it was a little too much sun making me a little delirious. Or maybe Bob’s the grandson or great-grandson of Mr. Ed. At the very least, Bob did a great job with his “yes” and “no” head-shaking to my inquiring questions on the occasion of his happy retirement to ginormous oversized sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt horse blanket.
A deeper conversation was had at the Fellowship of Christian Farmers booth, where Rick Mariano of Lyons was among the volunteers drawn from Mt. Zion Christian Church in Lake Geneva who kept busy handing out cross-emblazoned wooden walking sticks and spreading the Good News, one fairgoer at a time.
“God’s created us for a purpose and it’s for a relationship with him, to live with him in glory in heaven for eternity,” Mariano said. “We’ve never seen so many young people as eager to hear something solid about the condition in the world and a way to deal with it ... And they are really attentive. I was a high school science teacher for 34 years. I know when kids are paying attention and when they’re not—and they’re really attentive. They’re eager, because they recognize the conditions around them.”
A dream come true
The 2022 Walworth County Fair also marked a transition, as current 2022 Fairest of the Fair Jessica Markham presided over the Walworth County Fair and final judging was held at the Park Stage to select the 2023 Fairest of the Fair from a field of four contestants—Evelyn Harkness, Lillienne Cauffman, Josie Vance and Leslie Reinke.
“It’s been absolutely fantastic,” Markham said of her ongoing reign as 2022 Fairest of the Fair, serving as an ambassador for the Walworth County Fair. ‘Getting to interact with the fair visitors, getting to interact with the youth exhibitors ... has been an absolutely wonderful experience.”
Vance, of Elkhorn, was selected as runner-up fair royalty, with Cauffman, also of Elkhorn, chosen as the 2023 Fairest of the Fair.
“This has been a dream since I was a little girl,” said Cauffman, a four-time Fairest of the Fair contestant, a past Future Fairest of the Fair honoree, and fair royalty the past two years. “I’ve always looked up to the Fairest of the Fair as a role model and I’m so excited to be a little girl’s role model ... When you grow up in 4-H like I did, showing animals, showing exhibits, being a representative of the county fair is something that some little girls want to do. And now I get to do it with a crown. This is a big moment for me. I feel so happy. I can’t wait for the next year.”
Late in the evening, footsore and weary but intensely happy, I passed through the fairgrounds main gate and made my way home. And, like when I was a kid, nestled into bed after a long day at the fair, I had the fair-est dreams, subconsciously itching to make a return to the fair fun.
And, like the great American pastime of baseball, for the fair there’s always next year. For me, the fair fun can’t return soon enough.
In 62 Photos: Opening Day of the Walworth County Fair, Aug. 31, 2022
Walworth County Fair: The colorful carnival midway lights up the night sky at the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: 2022 Fairest of the Fair Jessica Markham
Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view on fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Fairgrounds afternoon crowd view
Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view at fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Antiques judging draws a crowd
Walworth County Fair: Auctioneer Gary Finley presides over the Fairest of the Fair basket raffle
Walworth County Fair: Milwaukee area balloon artist Dan Dort plies his trade in balloon wiener dogs
Walworth County Fair: Banyard Adventure & Learning Coop area at the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Belgian horse "Turbo" waits in the horse barn as his stall is readied
Walworth County Fair: Bumper cars on the fair's carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Frieda and Dennis Evangelista of Long Grove, Ill. dance to the music at the Park Stage
Walworth County Fair: Dairy Barn animal exhibition
Walworth County Fair: Allen Davenport of Sharon clips his Holstein heifer for show
Walworth County Fair: Ron Baughman of the Knights of Columbus serves up a homemade cream puff
Walworth County Fair: Sunset crowd view on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Night crowd on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Colorful food stands light up the night on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Walking stricks spread the "Good News" at the Fellowship of Christian Farmers booth
Walworth County Fair: The "Century Wheel" ferris wheel is a colorful sight as dusk settles over the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Food humor at Emma's Cookie Kitchen stand on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair; Carol Steilein of Union Grove judges dips in the North Hall
Walworth County Fair; Singer-entertainers David Allen Mehner of Spring Grove, Ill and John Ludy Puleo of East Troy bring their "Frank 2 FRANKIE" show to the Park Stage
Walworth County Fair: Jon Sherwood of Racine sells fudge in the Commercial Exhibits Hall
Walworth County Fair: Fun Slide afternoon view on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Dusk view of Fun Slide on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Doug and Brittany Kramer prepare sweet treats at the Red Barn Elephant Ears stand
Walworth County Fair: "Vertigo" giant spring tower on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Six-year-old Rosie Hammerstad, of Elkhorn, shows off her cross-brew ewe
Walworth County Fair: A goat eats hay in one of the many fairgrounds animal barns
Walworth County Fair: Children's entertainer Nick Dattilo of Kenosha leads a family chicken dance in the Kiddieland area
Walworth County Fair: Flying like Superman on the "Cliff Hanger" ride at the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Holstein cows on exhibition in the Dairy Barn
Walworth County Fair: Colorful flowers and vegetables on display in the Horticulture Barn
Walworth County Fair: Seven-year-old Penelope Stallings of Elkhorn is off to the Kiddieland stick horse races
Walworth County Fair: Badger High School FFA volunteer Kylie Kundert of Lake Geneva readies cow hats in the Discovery Barn
Walworth County Fair: Vivian Patterson and mom Betsey Patterson of Elkhorn enjoy a ride on the midway merry-go-round
Walworth County Fair: Bright lights draw in evening contestants for the midway carnival games
Walworth County Fair: Ruth Knetzger of Hubertus and Paul Melius of Jackson judge mixed grass hay
Walworth County Fair: Registered Paint "Bob," 25, is making his last fair show appearance before retirement
Walworth County Fair: The Jackson Duo entertain in the WSLD Music Hall
Walworth County Fair: Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz entertains on the Park Stage
Walworth County Fair: Pharoah's Fury swinging gondola pirate ship ride on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Brad Geers of Milwaukee
Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Hector Acuna of Cedarburg
Walworth County Fair: Colorful prize-winning flowers in the Horticulture Barn
Walworth County Fair: Pumpkins on display in North Hall, waiting to be judged
Walworth County Fair: Dad Jamie Opper and daughter Ella, of Elkhorn, shear their crossbreed sheep for show
Walworth County Fair: Whitewater siblings Rosie and Bentley Hammerstad with their cross-brew ewes
Walworth County Fair: High in the sky on the rotating and somersaulting "Speed" midway carnival ride
Walworth County Fair: The carnival midway provides a festive, colorful contrast as the sun sets over the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: The colorful midway is aglow as the sun sets over the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: The noon antique and stock tractor pulls drew a large opening day crowd to the grandstand
Walworth County Fair: Smoke fills the air as a vintage International Harvester Turbo pulls it's load - and into the competition lead
Walworth County Fair: Commercial vendor Stuart Mayo gives a cookware demonstration in North Hall
Walworth County Fair: Wild West Sodas vendor Terry Vearrier of Odessa, Texas made his 17th journey to the fair
Walworth County Fair: A goat settles down in the hay for a rest
Walworth County Fair: The Mega Drop thrill ride on the carnival midway drops passengers 130 feet in two seconds
Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Deanna Bruenig of Oconomowoc paints a view of Holstein cows in the Dairy Barn
Walworth County Fair: Vintage 1947 Allis Chalmers "M" and McCormick Farmall "C" tractors on display
Walworth County Fair: Mementos of the fair's rich 173-year history on display in the Log Cabin on the fairgrounds
2022 Walworth County Fair "Fairest of the Fair" final competition and crowning ceremony
