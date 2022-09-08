'If you need me, I’ll be at the fair'

“The fair is that historic piece of Americana that still brings families together for fun”—Robert Smith

As the old car advertising jingle would have you believe, there’s nothing more American than baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.

But for my $12 admission’s worth, there are few things more quintessentially American than county fairs, as I recently discovered during a day-long, morning to night opening day visit to the 173rd annual Walworth County Fair.

Held Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at the nearly 100-acre Walworth County Fairgrounds in county seat Elkhorn, the Walworth County Fair is the largest in Wisconsin, drawing nearly 140,000 attendees annually. Among the oldest county fairs in the state, the Walworth County Fair was first held in 1849 at East Troy, permanently moving to Elkhorn in 1855.

The gathering place of both the young and the young-at-heart, county fairs like Walworth’s are the place memories are both made and relived. It’s a place where everyone is a kid again.

Happiness is a day at the fair.

Corn dogs on a stick. The towering ferris wheel. Blue ribbons. Livestock. Lemonade. Elephant ears and funnel cakes. Carnival games and midway rides. Fair queens. Tractor pulls. Cotton candy. Cream puffs. Buttery roasted sweet corn. Fried foods. Live music. Judging contests. Chainsaw carvers. Pie eating contests. Warm summer nights and shiny lights, sweet as cotton candy and bright as the moon.

Hurry! Hurry! Step right up! Fast-fleeting fair time is my favorite time of year and my summertime happy place.

Walworth County Fair: Ron Baughman of the Knights of Columbus serves up a homemade cream puff It's service with a smile on the Aug. 31 opening day of the 173rd annual Walworth County Fair in county seat Elkhorn, as Ron Baughman of St. P…

A sweet job

Like wispy swirls of cotton candy, strolling the Walworth County Fairgrounds is a sweet reporting assignment.

As it turns out, working the Walworth County Fair is also a sweet assignment for other folks as well, like Delavan resident Ron Baughman, one of the nearly 50 volunteers serving up homemade cream puffs and eclairs at the St. Patrick’s Knights of Columbus Council 3464 fundraising stand, a popular 46-year fair fixture that serves some 14,000 cream puffs annually over the fair’s 6-day run.

“It’s a fun food, so it’s fun doing,” said Baughman, a six-year stand volunteer.

Nearby, professional artist Hector Acuna of Cedarburg was one of 18 plein air artists dotting the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Participating in the fair’s inaugural one-day Plein Air at the Fair outdoor paint-out, Acuna was working on an oil painting of the Malone’s Taffy truck on the fairgrounds.

“At home working, it’s a very solitary practice, so this is a nice way to get that fix of interacting with the public,” said Acuna, who has cousins and other relatives living in Elkhorn. “People are curious about the plein air process. It’s been a great experience.”

Over the course of the day, I’ll run across and chat with two additional plein air painters—Deanna Breuning of Oconomowoc, painting an oil of a Holstein in the cattle barn, and wedding painter Brad Geers of Milwaukee, painting an acrylic of the Ashard’s Cotton Candy & Caramel Corn truck.

In the commercial exhibits building, Jon Sherwood of Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge is selling more than 75 varieties of homemade fudge handcrafted by he and his wife Hollyanne in their commercial kitchen on DeKoven Avenue in Racine. It’s their fourth year at the Walworth County Fair.

“I enjoy the people,” he said of selling at the fair. “It’s a great time. It’s the funnest job you could have. I really enjoy talking to the people, getting out and seeing the folks.”

Selling exclusively at fairs and other community events, Sherwood’s wife started the business 30 years ago and he joined in on the sweet fun 14 years ago.

“Our fudge products are all handmade—hand-stirred, hand-laid, hand-cut,” Sherwood said. “It’s all done by hand the old fashioned way. We really enjoy what we do. It’s a fun job. We have our hands full with fudge. All we do is fudge.”

Walworth County Fair: Jon Sherwood of Racine sells fudge in the Commercial Exhibits Hall The 173rd annual Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn hosted a wide variety of vendors for fairgoers to browse and shop. Among those exhibiting at …

Whenever possible, the couple try to source their ingredients, labels and product packaging locally.

“Everything we do is through other Wisconsin businesses—Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee or somewhere in Wisconsin,” Sherwood noted. “We always strive to help other Wisconsin businesses. We help them flourish because it helps us flourish, and we pride ourselves on doing that.”

Walworth County Fair; Carol Steilein of Union Grove judges dips in the North Hall The Walworth County Fair hosts a wide variety of judged competitions over the course of it's 6-day annual run. Here, Carol Steilein of Union G…

Animals, music, fun

Over in the sheep barn, Ella Opper of Elkhorn was shearing a crossbreed sheep alongside her dad Jamie, getting the animal ready to exhibit and show.

Showing animals at the fair, she said, is an avenue for “making new friends” and “learning new stuff,” adding that she also enjoys the fun and competition of the fair.

In the Discovery Barn, run by Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters at East Troy, Big Foot and Badger high schools, Lake Geneva resident Kylie Kundert, a junior at Badger and a member of the school’s FFA group, was keeping busy readying cow hats for children visiting the educational and interactive agricultural exhibit hall, geared toward engaging the fair’s younger attendees.

“I really enjoy the little kids’ smiles on their faces when they pet an animal or win a prize or when I help them make cow hats,” she said. “Their smiles and excitement are so much fun for me.”

Over at the Park Stage, Dennis and Frieda Evangelista of Long Grove, Ill. were dancing to the music of the “Frank 2 FRANKIE” concert staged by John Ludy Puleo of East Troy, and David Allen Mehner of Spring Grove, Ill.

“What brings us here is the music and the fun,” Frieda said, with Dennis noting the fair food and the opportunity for dancing are also big draws.

Puleo enjoys entertaining at the Walworth County Fair, citing “the people and the atmosphere.”

“It’s just a wonderful, wonderful experience here,” he said. “This is a great, great place to be, even if you’re not on stage, and a great, great place to be if you are. This is a special venue here.”

Added Mehner, “I love the people coming out, relaxing and enjoying themselves.”

Eventually I make my way north to the fairground’s far-flung Elkhorn Equestrian Event Center outpost, where I made the happy acquaintance of genial registered paint saddle horse “Bob,” 25, of Pleasant Prairie, who was at the Walworth County Fair for his last horse shows prior to a well-deserved retirement, collecting a few additional ribbons on his retirement victory lap.

"Mr. Bob" retires from competition after the 2022 Walworth County Fair Genial registered paint saddle horse “Bob,” 25, of Pleasant Prairie, seen here ridden by Kevin Gong of Elkhorn, was at the 2022 Walworth Count…

Bob is a surprisingly good conversationalist. A horse is a horse, of course, of course. And no one can talk to a horse, of course. That is, of course, unless the name of the horse is the famous Mr. Bob.

Me: This is incredible. I don’t understand how it’s possible.

Bob: Don’t try. It’s bigger than both of us.

Me: What kind of a name is Bob for a horse?

Bob: What kind of name is Eric for a reporter?

Me: Do you play horseshoes?

Bob: No, Eric, I don’t play horseshoes.

Me: Really? Why not?

Bob: Because Mom always taught us kids not to throw our shoes around.

Me: I’ve been meaning to ask you, Bob. Just how do horses sleep standing up?

Bob: We do?

Me: Didn’t you know?

Bob: How can I? When I’m asleep my eyes are closed. Speaking of which, it’s time to hit the hay. Oh, I forgot. I ate it.

And so it went. Or at least I think it did. Perhaps it was a little too much sun making me a little delirious. Or maybe Bob’s the grandson or great-grandson of Mr. Ed. At the very least, Bob did a great job with his “yes” and “no” head-shaking to my inquiring questions on the occasion of his happy retirement to ginormous oversized sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt horse blanket.

A deeper conversation was had at the Fellowship of Christian Farmers booth, where Rick Mariano of Lyons was among the volunteers drawn from Mt. Zion Christian Church in Lake Geneva who kept busy handing out cross-emblazoned wooden walking sticks and spreading the Good News, one fairgoer at a time.

“God’s created us for a purpose and it’s for a relationship with him, to live with him in glory in heaven for eternity,” Mariano said. “We’ve never seen so many young people as eager to hear something solid about the condition in the world and a way to deal with it ... And they are really attentive. I was a high school science teacher for 34 years. I know when kids are paying attention and when they’re not—and they’re really attentive. They’re eager, because they recognize the conditions around them.”

A dream come true

The 2022 Walworth County Fair also marked a transition, as current 2022 Fairest of the Fair Jessica Markham presided over the Walworth County Fair and final judging was held at the Park Stage to select the 2023 Fairest of the Fair from a field of four contestants—Evelyn Harkness, Lillienne Cauffman, Josie Vance and Leslie Reinke.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic,” Markham said of her ongoing reign as 2022 Fairest of the Fair, serving as an ambassador for the Walworth County Fair. ‘Getting to interact with the fair visitors, getting to interact with the youth exhibitors ... has been an absolutely wonderful experience.”

Vance, of Elkhorn, was selected as runner-up fair royalty, with Cauffman, also of Elkhorn, chosen as the 2023 Fairest of the Fair.

“This has been a dream since I was a little girl,” said Cauffman, a four-time Fairest of the Fair contestant, a past Future Fairest of the Fair honoree, and fair royalty the past two years. “I’ve always looked up to the Fairest of the Fair as a role model and I’m so excited to be a little girl’s role model ... When you grow up in 4-H like I did, showing animals, showing exhibits, being a representative of the county fair is something that some little girls want to do. And now I get to do it with a crown. This is a big moment for me. I feel so happy. I can’t wait for the next year.”

Late in the evening, footsore and weary but intensely happy, I passed through the fairgrounds main gate and made my way home. And, like when I was a kid, nestled into bed after a long day at the fair, I had the fair-est dreams, subconsciously itching to make a return to the fair fun.

And, like the great American pastime of baseball, for the fair there’s always next year. For me, the fair fun can’t return soon enough.