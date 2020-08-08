Illinois kids may transfer to area schools during coronavirus

TOWN OF LINN — Illinois residents with second homes in the Lake Geneva region are trying to enroll their children in schools here this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
School administrators speculate that parents are seeking school districts with more options for in-person classroom instruction, or are looking for schools where their kids will not be required to wear face masks.
State law allows Illinois families to transfer their children into Wisconsin school districts, as long as the families own property north of the border and can establish residency in their new district.
At Reek Elementary School in the town of Linn, five families from Illinois already have come forward to inquire about crossing the state line to enroll their children this fall where the families own second homes.
Reek Elementary is offering in-person classroom instruction with no requirement that students wear face masks.
Principal and district administrator Samantha Polek said she instructed those families that they are welcome to enroll their kids in the Reek Elementary district.
“If they’re residents and they have that proof of residency,” she said. “they certainly can attend their local school.”
At Walworth Elementary School in Walworth, principal Phill Klamm said he, too, has heard rumors about Illinois families coming across the state line to enroll their kids this fall.
So far, Klamm added: “I wouldn’t say that we have anyone coming up to their second homes and asking about enrolling here.”
Although Illinois is allowing schools to offer in-person classroom instruction, many school districts are planning strictly online remote instruction. That includes districts just south of the Lake Geneva region, including the McHenry High School District, the Harvard School District, the Huntley School District and the Prairie Grove School District.
Wisconsin state officials say cross-border enrollment is permitted and local school districts set their own procedures for verifying a family’s residency.
Chris Bucher, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instructioin, said each school district determines its own policies and requirements for proving residency. Schools can demand pay stubs or utility bills, or simply check that a family’s address is in the district.
“Residency determinations are made by local school districts,” Bucher said. “The Department of Public Institution doesn’t play a role in that. It comes down to the school districts.”
Even if a family is found not to be a Wisconsin resident, parents can still enroll their child by paying a non-resident tuition, possibly thousands of dollars a year.
In the current coronavirus pandemic, Illinois families might be shopping for school options, particularly if they own property in Wisconsin.
Polek said she believes one reason families may be moving their kids is to ensure that their students receive in-person instruction, as opposed to remote learning from home.
Polek said families might also be looking for a geographic area with fewer cases of coronavirus, or they might want a school where students are not required to wear face masks as a safeguard that some families find objectionable.
With enrollment open until Aug. Polek said, it was too early to forecast class sizes, but she does not believe an influx of Illinois transfers will cause a dramatic increase at Reek.
“It’s a small pickup at this point — not huge for us,” she said.
Other area school districts said they have not detected any Illinois residents moving to second homes for the schools.
Kellie Bohn, administrator of Brookwood schools in Genoa City, said despite being close to the state line, she has not received any inquiries about Illinois residents enrolling this fall.
Bohn said open enrollment rules allow such cross-border residency moves, but she said said the Genoa City area does not have many second homes for Illinois residents.
“We haven’t had parents coming to inquire about alternative open enrollment in that situation,” she said.
Traver Elementary School administrator Allyssa Andersen said she has not received any specific inquiries, either. Anderson, however, said the Traver area does include many secondary homes used for vacations.
“We wouldn’t have anything on the school side of things that would tell us anything about tax records or anything like that,” Andersen said. “If they say they are living in the district and we can verify their address is in the district, then we would say ‘yes.’”
