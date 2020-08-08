Illinois kids may transfer to area schools during coronavirus

TOWN OF LINN — Illinois residents with second homes in the Lake Geneva region are trying to enroll their children in schools here this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

School administrators speculate that parents are seeking school districts with more options for in-person classroom instruction, or are looking for schools where their kids will not be required to wear face masks.

State law allows Illinois families to transfer their children into Wisconsin school districts, as long as the families own property north of the border and can establish residency in their new district.

At Reek Elementary School in the town of Linn, five families from Illinois already have come forward to inquire about crossing the state line to enroll their children this fall where the families own second homes.

Reek Elementary is offering in-person classroom instruction with no requirement that students wear face masks.

Principal and district administrator Samantha Polek said she instructed those families that they are welcome to enroll their kids in the Reek Elementary district.

“If they’re residents and they have that proof of residency,” she said. “they certainly can attend their local school.”