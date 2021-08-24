Illinois man facing charges in accident that resulted in the death of Fontana man

An Illinois man is facing several charges as a result of a multi-vehicle accident that occurred in June that resulted in the death of a 72-year-old Fontana man.
Police said John Buckley, 57, of Plainfield, Illinois has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol as a result of an accident that occurred June 5 near the intersection of Illinois Route 12 and Big Hollow Road in Fox Lake, Illinois.
Stephen Kaman died as a result of the accident.
According to police, Buckley was driving his vehicle south on Illinois Route 12 while attempting to turn westbound onto Big Hollow Road at a high rate of speed, causing him to lose control his vehicle while making a right-hand turn and striking a vehicle that was being driven by Kaman while it was stopped at a red light in the eastbound to northbound lane.
Police said Kaman died as a result of the injuries he received during the accident. Kaman's wife, Lynn Kaman, was a passenger in the vehicle during the time of the accident.
Pursuant to a search warrant, a sample of Buckley's blood was collected and analyzed for alcohol content. Police said, as a result of the analysis, Buckley's blood-alcohol content was 0.117 about five hours after the accident.
Police said, during the investigation, several witnessed reported Buckley's vehicle traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed, while traveling southbound on Illinois Route 12 and approaching Big Hollow Road before the accident.
Buckley turned himself in to the Fox Lake Police Department Aug. 23, and was processed, according to police.
He appeared in Lake County Bond Court by Video Court, and his bond was set at $500,000. Police said he was unable to the post the bond and was transported to Lake County Jail.
Reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol are Class 2 felonies.
According to Kaman’s obituary, “Greg was married to the love of his life Lynn for fifty years and Greg and Lynn celebrated that anniversary by taking their whole family for a wonderful trip together to Hilton Head Island.”
… Anyone who ever met Greg would immediately know his talent and love for telling a story, and his unique and constant sense of humor. He was one of a kind. His granddaughters are certain Blue Poppa is bringing lots of smiles and laughter to Heaven. The trees in Blue Poppa’s back yard grow candy, he’s a master of shaving cream and popcorn fights and a patient teacher of woodworking.”