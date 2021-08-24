Illinois man facing charges in accident that resulted in the death of Fontana man

An Illinois man is facing several charges as a result of a multi-vehicle accident that occurred in June that resulted in the death of a 72-year-old Fontana man.

Police said John Buckley, 57, of Plainfield, Illinois has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol as a result of an accident that occurred June 5 near the intersection of Illinois Route 12 and Big Hollow Road in Fox Lake, Illinois.

Stephen Kaman died as a result of the accident.

According to police, Buckley was driving his vehicle south on Illinois Route 12 while attempting to turn westbound onto Big Hollow Road at a high rate of speed, causing him to lose control his vehicle while making a right-hand turn and striking a vehicle that was being driven by Kaman while it was stopped at a red light in the eastbound to northbound lane.

Police said Kaman died as a result of the injuries he received during the accident. Kaman's wife, Lynn Kaman, was a passenger in the vehicle during the time of the accident.

Pursuant to a search warrant, a sample of Buckley's blood was collected and analyzed for alcohol content. Police said, as a result of the analysis, Buckley's blood-alcohol content was 0.117 about five hours after the accident.

