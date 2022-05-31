Illuminated stop signs proposed for two Downtown Lake Geneva intersections

Two well-traveled intersections in the City of Lake Geneva could be getting flashier stop signs in the near future.

City officials are considering installing illuminated stop signs with blinking lights near the intersection of Geneva Street and Center Street and the intersection of Geneva Street and Broad Street.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council's Public Works Committee unanimously approved to install illuminated stop signs at those intersections, May 23.

The proposal to install the stop signs still has to be approved by the full city council. The cost to install illuminated traffic signs at those intersections is about $9,500.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said the illuminated traffic signs would make people more aware that those areas are stop intersections and could help reduce traffic accidents at those intersections.

"The intent of this is to add some sort of better system, better stop sign to stop some of the accidents or crashes we have at those two intersections," Earle said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said illuminated stop signs would help improve traffic safety in those areas.

"This is really a matter of public safety," Klein said. "Those are two very busy intersections with not only a high rate of vehicular traffic but pedestrian traffic, as well."

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of spending the money to install traffic signs in at the two intersections. He said he proposed installing illuminated traffic signs at those intersections several years ago.

"Actually when we made those four-way stops seven or eight years ago, I suggested maybe we put up flashing stop signs because those stop signs get run a lot," Hedlund said. "People slow down, but they don't stop."

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she is pleased that the stop signs that the city is planning on purchasing are solar powered.

"Thank you for picking out solar," Fesenmaier said. "It's nice to see. It's important that we head in that direction."

Other areas of concern

Alderman Tim Dunn proposed that city aldermen discuss installing stop signs on the south end of Manning Way in the future. He said that area of Manning Way is located near a bike trail, and he is concerned about pedestrian safety in that area.

"There's no stop sign or any kind of warning sign and visibility to the west is kind of obscured by housing there," Dunn said. "People seem to barrel out of the apartment buildings or into them, and I'm afraid a pedestrian will get hit. I think we should at least look at the possibility of stop signs there."

Earle said he proposed to the public works committee, several years ago, to install stop signs in that area, but they recommended to install a stop sign on the bike trail instead. However, he is not certain if the bike trail sign was ever installed.

"I don't know if that ever happened," Earle said. "I'm not sure if there are stop signs on the bike path, but I just want to make you guys aware that was the consensus of the group at that time."

Dunn said he did bring the issue up with the public works committee previously, but they proposed to install a stop sign on the bike path during that time, as well.

He said he feels it would be more appropriate to install stop signs on Manning Way instead of the bike path.

"Good luck telling a 11-year-old boy that he is suppose to stop at the stop sign on a bike trail," Dunn said.

Alderman John Halverson said the public works committee could discuss installing traffic signs in that area again during an upcoming meeting.

"We will put it on the agenda," Halverson said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.