Illuminated stop signs to be installed at two Lake Geneva intersections

Lake Geneva motorists soon will have better notice that they are suppose to stop or at least slow down at two intersections on Geneva Street.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, June 13, to install solar-powered, illuminated stop signs at the intersection of Geneva Street and Center Street and the intersection of Geneva Street and Broad Street, with the cost not to exceed $9,440.
The city council’s public works committee unanimously approved purchasing the illuminated stop signs, May 23, and the finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the purchase, June 7.
City officials have said they want to install illuminated stop signs at those intersections to help reduce traffic accidents in those areas and to make people more aware that those areas are stop intersections.
Alderwoman Shari Straube indicated that she is pleased that the illuminated traffic signs have been approved and that they have been needed for awhile.
“Finally, yeah,” Straube said during the city council meeting.
Mayor Charlene Klein said the signs will help reduce traffic incidents in those areas of Geneva Street.
“It will help solve a traffic issue in our city,” Klein said.
