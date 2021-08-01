Improvements to Wisconsin State Highway 67 to begin Aug. 2

Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $1.95 million contract to improve Wisconsin State Highway 67, between Salt Box Road and U.S. Highway 14 in the Village of Sharon.

Work is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 2.

Rock Road Inc., is the prime contractor for this project, which will include: pavement resurfacing, curb and gutter repair, update curb ramps to meet American’s with Disabilities Act standards, rehabilitation to the Piscasaw Creek bridge, resurfacing at the intersection of Highway 67 and Salt Box Road, and signing, pavement marking and erosion control.

During construction, Highway 67 will be closed to through traffic with a posted detour utilizing Highway 14, Interstate 43 and Wisconsin State Highway 140.

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses as well as emergency vehicles throughout construction.

Work is scheduled to be complete this fall.

For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/67wal/.