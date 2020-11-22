In our view: Lake-wide noise ordinance makes sense

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When out boating, most of the time other than when you are in a harbor, you are not thinking about which jurisdiction you are in. You are just out enjoying the lake.

It just makes sense to have one uniform set of rules for noise so there is no confusion.

The arguments against the ordinance are that it’s hard to enforce and people can turn down their music when law enforcement approaches.

That is true, but the enforcement of the ordinance will probably mostly be complaint driven. If someone has an issue, they should pick up their phone and record and then there is the evidence.

But it’s not just about issuing tickets. A lot of the job of law enforcement is to be proactive and educate boaters. If law enforcement goes out to check on a boat after a complaint, they may not issue a ticket but often a warning will make people think twice the next time. That is how it’s supposed to work.

Also law enforcement going out to check on a boat that is making too much noise is also an opportunity to check for signs of impairment or other issues, ensuring a safe day of boating for everyone out on the lake.