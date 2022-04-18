In photos: A look at the Lyons Fire Department egg hunt and pancake breakfast

The Lyons Town Fire Department's annual pancake breakfast and egg hunt was held on Saturday, April 16 at the town fire station.
The event included a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and more, plus the egg hunt which took place inside the fire station where eggs were hidden in straw.
It was one of many Easter festivities that took place in the Lake Geneva area over the weekend.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Stephanie Jones
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today