In photos: A look at the Lyons Fire Department egg hunt and pancake breakfast

The Lyons Town Fire Department's annual pancake breakfast and egg hunt was held on Saturday, April 16 at the town fire station. 

The event included a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and more, plus the egg hunt which took place inside the fire station where eggs were hidden in straw. 

It was one of many Easter festivities that took place in the Lake Geneva area over the weekend. 

Quite a crowd

A crowd waits for the Town of Lyons Easter egg hunt to get started on Saturday, April 16. 
Yummy

Emma Oldenburgy, 7, of Lyons, enjoys some delicious pancakes at the Lyons Fire Department's annual pancake breakfast and egg hunt. 
Making the pancakes

Mike Swanson, a safety officer for the Lyons Fire Department, makes pancakes for the department's annual Easter pancake breakfast. 
Serving up breakfast

Members of the Lyons Fire Department and volunteers served up pancake and eggs for the department's annual Easter breakfast and egg hunt. 
The bunny

Hadley Gniadek, 7, and her younger sister Kinsley Gniadek, 4, of Lyons pose with a firefighter Easter bunny on Saturday, April 16 at the Lyons Fire Department breakfast and egg hunt. 
The hunt is on

Dozens of kids scurry quickly to pick up eggs hidden in hay inside the Town of Lyons fire station as part of the fire department's annual egg hunt. 

