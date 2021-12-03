In photos: Demo/remodel work being done at Nippersink Resort east of Genoa City
Work started Monday, Nov. 29, on demolishing part of a banquet facility at Nippersink Resort, N1055 Tombeau Road, in the village of Bloomfield and town of Randall.
Steve Targo, Regional News
A renovation/remodel is under way at the Nippersink Resort banquet facility near Lake Tombeau.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Earlier this year, Nippersink Resort was on the market for $4.5 million.
The plan is to tear down about half of the Nippersink banquet facility at the corner of Tombeau Road and Lakeside Drive, then rebuild it.
Steve Targo, Regional News
The entrance to the Nippersink Resort banquet facility as it looked in 1986.
File photo, Regional News
A shot of the main lobby at Nippersink Resort, circa 1986.
File photo, Regional News
People dining at Nippersink Resort back in 1986.
File photo, Regional News
From the Regional News March 3, 1988: "Work is progressing on the new kitchen and dining room at Nippersink Resort, east of Genoa City. Fire destroyed the facilities last summer. Reconstruction completion date is late April."
Plans are in motion to renovate and remodel part of Nippersink Resort.
Located at N1055 Tombeau Road, in the village of Bloomfield and the town of Randall, the 171-acre resort has been around since 1922.
For nearly 100 years, Nippersink has drawn people from Wisconsin, Illinois and beyond. Pictures of Parker McCollum can be found on Nippersink’s Instagram account during the country singer's visit to the resort last summer.
Nippersink includes a golf course, 31 hotel rooms, 14 apartments, two cabins and two banquet facilities.
One of those banquet facilities is apparently receiving a makeover.
Part of the facility at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Tombeau Road was demolished at the end of November.
Chad Peake, of Heritage Carpentry, Inc., said the facility is being rebuilt. Heritage is one of the companies working on the project.
“It’s going to be a wedding facility,” Peake said.
