In photos: Demo/remodel work being done at Nippersink Resort east of Genoa City

Plans are in motion to renovate and remodel part of Nippersink Resort.

Located at N1055 Tombeau Road, in the village of Bloomfield and the town of Randall, the 171-acre resort has been around since 1922.

For nearly 100 years, Nippersink has drawn people from Wisconsin, Illinois and beyond. Pictures of Parker McCollum can be found on Nippersink’s Instagram account during the country singer's visit to the resort last summer.

Nippersink includes a golf course, 31 hotel rooms, 14 apartments, two cabins and two banquet facilities.

One of those banquet facilities is apparently receiving a makeover.

Part of the facility at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Tombeau Road was demolished at the end of November.

Chad Peake, of Heritage Carpentry, Inc., said the facility is being rebuilt. Heritage is one of the companies working on the project.

“It’s going to be a wedding facility,” Peake said.

Demolition began Monday, Nov. 29.

Gone are the roof over the circular drive and a portion of the building west of the main entrance.

Part of Nippersink Resort is under new ownership.

According to Bloomfield Village Clerk Candace Kinsch, part of the resort located in the village is now owned by Nippersink On The Lake LLC, of Caledonia, Illinois.

Updated tax records on the property were filed Nov. 17.

Nippersink Golf Course remains under the ownership of Chris and Dennis Holian, or Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

The Holians purchased the resort in 2017.