Increasing Lake Geneva parking rates, fines proposed again

Increasing parking rates and fines is being proposed once again in Lake Geneva.

City officials are considering increasing paid parking in Downtown Lake Geneva from $2 an hour to $3 an hour or $3.50 an hour. Increasing paid parking to $3 an hour would generate about an additional $990,000 a year for the City of Lake Geneva, and increasing parking to $3.50 an hour would generate about an additional $1.5 million a year in revenue.

Another option that is being considered includes increasing parking to $3 an hour or $3.50 an hour during the weekends, which would include Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Increasing parking to $3 an hour during the weekends would generate about an additional $635,000 a year and increasing parking to $3.50 an hour during the weekends generate about an additional $953,000 a year in revenue.

City officials approved the $2-an-hour rate in 2020. Previously, parking costed $2 an hour along the lakefront area and $1 an hour in the rest of Downtown Lake Geneva. Members of the city council’s public works committee discussed the proposed parking rate increases, Aug. 22.

Alderman Tim Dunn said he is concerned that increasing parking rates in the Downtown area would encourage more people to park in residential areas where there is free parking.

“Where are they going to go? Park in the neighborhoods and fill up the streets of residential neighborhoods and the historic district to avoid paying for parking,” Dunn said.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said if the city increases the parking rates, then they would have to increase the parking fines. He said the parking fine currently is $20, which equates to someone parking in the Downtown area for 10 hours.

He said if the city implements the $3 an hour or $3.50 an hour parking rate, then it would cost people less money to pay the fine than to pay for parking.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he has talked to people who do not pay the parking meters because they would rather pay the fine.

“I have numerous people tell me, ‘I’m not going to pay the meter. I will just pay the $20 ticket. The ticket costs the same,’” Hedlund said. “There is no risk-reward if they’re going to be at work all day and park in a metered spot and they don’t pay and they end up paying a $20 fine or they can put $20 in the meter.”

Alderman John Halverson said he also feels the parking fines should be increased.

“I think tickets, as a whole, are under cost for what they should be,” Halverson said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the fines should not be increased by a single rate but increased based on the number of offenses.

“The second time you get a ticket, it’s $30 and you just keep raising it that way,” Fesenmaier said. “Instead of raising it for everyone, because people are sensitive to that especially if they do it once and not again. But if it’s habitual and they find a way around it, maybe it’s to increase it per time.”

Event parking discussed

The public works committee also discussed implementing a policy regarding waiving parking fees for groups or organizations hosting an event in Lake Geneva.

City officials waived about $53,102 in parking fees for several community events during the past year. Groups and organizations are required to apply to have their parking fees waived for an event, which then goes to the City Council for approval.

Hedlund said he feels $53,102 is too much money to waive in parking fees.

“This is revenue the city should be taking in and we’re not,” Hedlund said. “When it comes down to it and we don’t have money in our budget to do the things we need to do, it goes back to the taxpayers.”

Hedlund said several of the groups that the city waives parking fees for require their participants to pay a registration fee or allow their vendors to park in a paid spot for free so they can sell their products.

“I have a hard time with that because now you got the citizens chipping in the money so an independent enterprise can be more profitable, and I have an issue with that,” Hedlund said.

Dunn said instead of waiving parking fees, the city could offer a group or an organization a discount for using the paid parking areas.

“They would eat the cost or add it to the fees to the artist or whoever is performing,” Dunn said. “Then if they want to let their patrons park for free, then fine, or they can charge them for their cost of service and bill them for that. We would get some money.”

Elder said the city could consider establishing a discount program for organizations that host community events.

“That’s something we can do if that’s the direction we want to go. We do have groups that will do something similar to that,” Elder said. “We can establish a discount rate if that’s something you guys were interested in.”

City officials are set to discuss the paid parking issues again during a future meeting, although no date has yet been announced.