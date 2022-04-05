Incumbents Puessing and Monroe, challenger Laufenberg top vote-getters in contested county board races

Contested races for District 7, 9 and 10 seats on the Walworth County Board of Supervisors were on the April 5 ballot, where the story of the evening was Constitution conservative Joanne Laufenberg edging 18-year District 7 board veteran David Weber by a slim 847-836 margin.

District 7 encompasses Williams Bay Wards 1-4, Town of Linn Ward 5, Town of Geneva Wards 1-8, Town of Delavan Ward 11 and City of Elkhorn Ward 2.

In District 9, encompassing Town of Linn Wards 2 and 4, Town of Sharon Ward 1, Town of Walworth Wards 1-3, Village of Fontana Wards 1-3, Village of Sharon Wards 1 and 2, and Village of Walworth Wards 1-3, incumbent Susan M. Pruessing held off challenger Jeremy T. Segal on a 984-519 vote.

In District 10, encompassing City of Lake Geneva Wards 11-14, Town of Bloomfield Wards 1 and 2, Village of Bloomfield Wards 1-4 and Village of Genoa City Wards 1-4, incumbent Kenneth H. Monroe outpolled challenger Steven J. Doelder 658-377.

The complete unofficial vote totals were released by the Walworth County Clerk's Office at 8:50 p.m. April 5.

