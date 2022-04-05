Incumbents reelected to the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board

Incumbents Linda Bailey Boilini and Chad Bittner have been re-elected to the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board.

Boilini and Bittner defeated challenger Steven Bartos during the April 5 spring election. The three candidates were vying for two seats on the school board. The two candidates who received the most votes were elected to the board.

Bittner received 1,796 votes. Boilini obtained 1,594 votes, and Bartos received 788 votes.

The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District includes Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School, Star Center Elementary School and Maple Park Charter School.

Boilini worked as a teacher for about 36 years and taught at Denison Junior High School, Lake Geneva Middle School, Woods Elementary School and George Williams College.

She is the president of the Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library, member of the Geneva Lake Museum, member of the St. Francis de Sales Parish and friend member of the United Church of Christ Congregational Church.

Bittner is the co-owner of the Next Door Pub and is a member of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Board and Geneva Lakes YMCA Board.

Bartos works as an automation engineering manager and serves as an engineering mentor for college interns, first robotics mentor and YMCA volunteer youth basketball coach.

