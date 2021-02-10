Indoor capacity increased as Walworth County moves to Phase 2, with fewer COVID cases

Walworth County has recorded a 8,699 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,491 of which have recovered, 70 of which are active and 136 of which have resulted in death.

The coronavirus has caused 298 hospitalizations in the county, two of which are ongoing.

The number of confirmed cases per day in the county has steadily decreased since reaching its peak of 144 confirmed cases in a single day and a seven day moving average of about 100 confirmed cases per day.

As of Feb. 8, 6.9 percent of the Walworth County population, or 7,170 people, have been vaccinated with at least one of two vaccination doses. According to county data, 1,893 have received both doses.

As part of the shift to Phase 2, the county health department is urging businesses to participate in its “Stay Well in Walworth” recognition program. Under the program the health department will recognize and highlight businesses in the county that are effectively applying coronavirus safety recommendations from the county.

Ways businesses may be recognized through the program include encouraging social distancing, adhering to capacity recommendations, implementing easy-to-understand face mask requirements and so on.

