Indoor capacity increased as Walworth County moves to Phase 2, with fewer COVID cases

After observing sustained improvement in COVID-19 key indicators, the Walworth County Public Health Department has announced the county will be shifting into Phase 2 of the county’s phased reopening plan.
This will be the first time the county will not be in Phase 1 since November 2020.
Under Phase 2, the recommended capacity of restaurants, bars, grocery stores, offices and medicine store will now allow 75 percent capacity, whereas capacity was limited to 50 percent under Phase 1.
Recommended capacity has also been increased from 25 to 50 percent in beauty shops, retail establishments, libraries, community centers, car washes, places of worship, wellness or fitness facilities, outdoor recreation areas and lodging facilities.
Animal grooming facilities will now be allowed to admit a limited number of patrons whereas only curbside drop off was permitted before.
In a press release from the health department, public health officer Erica Bergstrom said the shift represents a small but significant step toward recovery.
“Improvement in key indicators means that the methods being used across our community to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working,” she said in the release. “We must continue to use all of our tools to maintain these improvements as we systematically move towards our new normal.”
Walworth County has recorded a 8,699 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,491 of which have recovered, 70 of which are active and 136 of which have resulted in death.
The coronavirus has caused 298 hospitalizations in the county, two of which are ongoing.
The number of confirmed cases per day in the county has steadily decreased since reaching its peak of 144 confirmed cases in a single day and a seven day moving average of about 100 confirmed cases per day.
As of Feb. 8, 6.9 percent of the Walworth County population, or 7,170 people, have been vaccinated with at least one of two vaccination doses. According to county data, 1,893 have received both doses.
As part of the shift to Phase 2, the county health department is urging businesses to participate in its “Stay Well in Walworth” recognition program. Under the program the health department will recognize and highlight businesses in the county that are effectively applying coronavirus safety recommendations from the county.
Ways businesses may be recognized through the program include encouraging social distancing, adhering to capacity recommendations, implementing easy-to-understand face mask requirements and so on.