Injured Williams Bay police chief makes it official: She is retired

Weiss said Washer qualified for worker compensation and that her retirement is a normal retirement without any extra expense to taxpayers.

"That's why we pay insurance premiums," he said.

After receiving worker compensation for her on-the-job injuries, Washer qualified for duty disability benefits. She estimated that the disability benefits are about 75 percent of her previous salary.

She also will receive a state pension when she retires under the state retirement system.

The issue pending before an administrative law judge is how much the village's insurance company should pay for future medical needs stemming from her injuries.

Village officials said although they are sorry to see the police chief go, they are confident that the village properly handled the situation surrounding Washer's accident and leave of absence.

Village trustee Gregory Trush said the village agreed to allow Washer extended employee benefits under the Cobra program following the end of her employment.

"That's what we were trying to do: We were trying to be fair to her and also to be fair to the village," Trush said.