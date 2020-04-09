Inside the county health department: 'It's all hands on deck'

The county’s most important role, Olson said, is providing the public with all the latest information about the status of the outbreak locally, and how people can try to protect themselves.

“We don’t have all the answers yet,” she said. “But this is giving us an opportunity to make a difference in our community.”

The county health department is not where people go to get tested or treated for coronavirus; that work is being done in doctor offices, clinics and hospitals.

The county takes reports from health care providers whenever a patient has tested positive for the virus. County staffers then record each new case, report it to the state health department in Madison, and work on investigating it.

By interviewing patients and tracking their backgrounds, county officials hope to figure out not only how a patient was infected, but how to keep that patient from spreading it to others.

The department has assisted schools, workplaces and other facilities in implementing safety measures to prevent exposing people to the highly contagious respiratory virus, also known as COVID-19.