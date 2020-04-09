Inside the county health department: 'It's all hands on deck'

ELKHORN — One month ago, Savannah Longstreet took a job helping mothers learn to feed their children nutritious foods.
Then the coronavirus became a national emergency.
As an employee at the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department, Longstreet now is managing dozens of telephone calls every day from people seeking help, advice and guidance with their coronavirus questions.
“It was pretty overwhelming at first,” she said. “It’s been quite an adjustment.”
Longstreet and others at the county public health department have accepted new work assignments and made other adjustments to cope with the suddenly wall-to-wall task of managing Walworth County’s part in a killer global pandemic.
Situated inside the health and human services headquarters in Elkhorn — just east of the county courthouse — the public health staff documents and investigates coronavirus cases to help combat the spread of the virus.
Staffers are working overtime and weekends to keep up with the workload. Each day, investigators huddle to review what they have learned about local cases, looking for patterns or new evidence that could help them stay one step ahead of the virus.
Despite working 30 years in health care, nurse Faith Olson said she has never been part of anything as complex as coronavirus.
The county’s most important role, Olson said, is providing the public with all the latest information about the status of the outbreak locally, and how people can try to protect themselves.
“We don’t have all the answers yet,” she said. “But this is giving us an opportunity to make a difference in our community.”
The county health department is not where people go to get tested or treated for coronavirus; that work is being done in doctor offices, clinics and hospitals.
The county takes reports from health care providers whenever a patient has tested positive for the virus. County staffers then record each new case, report it to the state health department in Madison, and work on investigating it.
By interviewing patients and tracking their backgrounds, county officials hope to figure out not only how a patient was infected, but how to keep that patient from spreading it to others.
The department has assisted schools, workplaces and other facilities in implementing safety measures to prevent exposing people to the highly contagious respiratory virus, also known as COVID-19.
Holli Wilke, public health supervisor for the county, said the most challenging aspect of the effort is juggling the rapidly changing circumstances of the outbreak, from new caseload data to new guidelines on case management.
“We’re learning different things every day, every minute,” Wilke said.
Like other workplaces, the health department is trying to keep its own employees safe from the virus. Staff members are taking turns working at home, rotating shifts in Elkhorn to ensure the department remains fully operational.
Top department heads are staying away from each other as much as possible, so that at least one of them can persevere if the other catches the bug.
“There are certainly times when it feels overwhelming,” Wilke said. “But we are very supportive of each other.”
The public health department, which is one of the several divisions in health and human services, normally works to track communicable diseases, to promote healthy living, to probe water and air quality, and to assist families in need.
The staff of about 20 includes a diverse mix of professional backgrounds. But since the coronavirus crisis began, it has dominated the department and refocused priorities.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Wilke said.
Daniel Clausen, a dietitian who normally works to promote healthy eating, now is functioning as a COVID-19 public information officer. He collects and shares coronavirus information among county staffers, health care providers, and other local and state health departments.
Clausen, who has been with the county for five years, said he is handling “extra stuff” so that nurses and others can stay focused on managing cases and trying to keep the virus contained.
He views it as an opportunity to learn something new about public health.
“You just kind of throw yourself into it,” he said.
Another newcomer to the department, Chloe Rehberg, joined the department a few weeks ago as an environmental health specialist. Rehberg, who previously completed an internship with the county health department, is about to earn her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Rehberg ‘s new temporary assignment is as support staff for the surveillance and investigation team probing individual cases of the coronavirus.
As of April 2, the county had 15 confirmed cases, with five patients still in the hospital.
For someone who typically spends her days analyzing air or water quality samples, getting the chance to interact with live patients is an interesting change of pace for Rehberg. She is gathering the patient information needed to fully examine each case.
Although she looks forward someday to starting her environmental health job, Rehberg said, working with the staff to combat the coronavirus in the middle of a pandemic is exciting.
“We’re all learning together,” she said. “It’s a new experience.”
