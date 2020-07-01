Inspired Coffee opens with a dream and a smile in Lake Geneva

Olivia Luschei — who works as an assistant helping the disabled employees — said she has enjoyed working alongside her fellow employees.

“It’s just been awesome to be a part of something so much bigger than myself,” Luschei said, “and getting to work with great individuals who have such great potential.”

The employees with disabilities will work at the coffee shop for at least a year, then Inspiration Ministries will help them use their new job skills to find employment opportunities elsewhere.

Bongiorno said the employees seem to be hard working and willing to develop skills.

“A lot of them have shown me that they are willing to take an initiative,” she said.

Besides job skills, the employees will learn how to interact with customers and how to work with other people.

Luschei said customers seem to be interacting well with the employees and have been supportive of them.

“All of our customers come in with a smile,” she said.

Inspired Coffee sells hot and cold coffee drinks, iced tea, frappes and bakery items such as scones, muffins and cookies.