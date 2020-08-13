You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigators identify motorist killed in traffic crash in Richmond
alert top story

Investigators identify motorist killed in traffic crash in Richmond

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car

TOWN OF RICHMOND — A 71-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal traffic accident Aug. 2 along Territorial Road.

Suzan Wade, who lived nearby on Territorial Road, was killed when she lost control of her car and slammed into tree, police said.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred about 10:20 a.m. Aug. 2 on Territorial Road near Six Corner Road. Wade was driving west when she lost control, drove into a ditch and then struck a tree nearly head on.

Police report that the vehicle rolled over and Wade became trapped inside. She was declared dead at the scene.

A witness told police that the vehicle seemed to be traveling 45 to 50 mph.

An autopsy determined that Wade died from injuries in the crash.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

May 5 Arrest during County Board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics