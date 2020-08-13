Investigators identify motorist killed in traffic crash in Richmond

TOWN OF RICHMOND — A 71-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal traffic accident Aug. 2 along Territorial Road.

Suzan Wade, who lived nearby on Territorial Road, was killed when she lost control of her car and slammed into tree, police said.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred about 10:20 a.m. Aug. 2 on Territorial Road near Six Corner Road. Wade was driving west when she lost control, drove into a ditch and then struck a tree nearly head on.

Police report that the vehicle rolled over and Wade became trapped inside. She was declared dead at the scene.

A witness told police that the vehicle seemed to be traveling 45 to 50 mph.

An autopsy determined that Wade died from injuries in the crash.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.