IRS proposal would affect anyone with $600 or more, local bank and Rep. Steil warn

"People sneak stuff in until the final hour," Steil said Thursday in a phone interview with the Lake Geneva Regional News. "I remain concerned."

Huedepohl said, if the legislation is approved, the federal government would have more information about how people spend their money.

“It just doesn’t need to be done, and it’s something I’m very adamant about,” Huedepohl said when reached by phone. “Most community bankers in America are adamant about it also. Your financial business is your own business. It’s private, and nobody needs to know about it.”

Huedepohl said there are ways the federal government can obtain someone’s financial information if they need it.

“They can always get it if they need to subpoena something if there’s a concern of illegal transactions,” Huedepohl said. “They already have the ability to get that done. We just don’t need to turn it over across the board. It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

As part of the letter to customers, Huedepohl encouraged residents to contact their representatives in Congress to oppose the change.

Community State Bank has its headquarters in Union Grove and has branches throughout Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.