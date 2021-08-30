Is your pet vaccinated? Lake Geneva visitors may need to provide veterinary certification for their pets

The provision still has to be reviewed by City Attorney Dan Draper and approved by the full city council before it goes into effect.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she proposed the municipal code amendment because of recent reports of dog bites occurring in the city’s dog park— located near Sage Street and east of Eastview Elementary School— and in other areas of the community from animals that have been brought in from outside of Lake Geneva.

Fesenmaier said the provision would allow police officers to better enforce incidents of dog bites.

“If there’s a call to the dog park or anywhere else of a violation, the police will be able to use this section to write a ticket if that person can’t show a veterinary certificate,” Fesenmaier said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said if the amendment is approved the city should post a sign near the dog park informing people about the requirement for a veterinary inspection certificate.

“I assume we will at least put a sign at the dog park gate saying, ‘Don’t put your dog in here if you don’t have a veterinary certificate,’” Hedlund said.