Is your pet vaccinated? Lake Geneva visitors may need to provide veterinary certification for their pets

Tourists who decide to bring their four-legged friends to Lake Geneva may need to have a veterinary inspection certificate with them in the future or pay a fine and have their animal impounded.
City officials are considering adding a provision to Lake Geneva’s municipal code, which would require visitors who bring their pets with them to be able to provide a certificate of veterinary inspection if requested.
Visitors who would not be able to provide a certificate could be required to pay a $100 fine plus court costs, as well as have their animal impounded until they are able to provide a certificate.
The proposed provision states:
“All persons visiting the city with animals brought from outside Wisconsin for events, shows, vacation travel, temporary residence, as well as animals relocating permanently to the state, must follow current Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection regulations especially including the ability to provide certificate of veterinary inspection. Owners found not in compliance will be subject to a forfeiture of $100 plus court costs for violation and animal will be impounded until a CVI is obtained at owner’s cost.”
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee approved the municipal code amendment, Aug. 17, by a 3-1 vote with Alderman Ken Howell voting “no.”
The provision still has to be reviewed by City Attorney Dan Draper and approved by the full city council before it goes into effect.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she proposed the municipal code amendment because of recent reports of dog bites occurring in the city’s dog park— located near Sage Street and east of Eastview Elementary School— and in other areas of the community from animals that have been brought in from outside of Lake Geneva.
Fesenmaier said the provision would allow police officers to better enforce incidents of dog bites.
“If there’s a call to the dog park or anywhere else of a violation, the police will be able to use this section to write a ticket if that person can’t show a veterinary certificate,” Fesenmaier said.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said if the amendment is approved the city should post a sign near the dog park informing people about the requirement for a veterinary inspection certificate.
“I assume we will at least put a sign at the dog park gate saying, ‘Don’t put your dog in here if you don’t have a veterinary certificate,’” Hedlund said.
Fesenmaier said she feels most visitors would research whether the city has such a provision before traveling to the community with their pets.
“I believe you would want to check that before you travel state lines,” Fesenmaier said.
Howell said he needs more information about how the provision would be enforced before voting on the proposal.
“I’m not sure it’s ready to pass,” Howell said. “I don’t know enough about it yet.”