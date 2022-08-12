'It was great to see everybody that came and had a good time': 61st annual Rotary Corn & Brat festival fundraiser supports outreach activities

Few food pairings say summer in the Badger State quite like sweet corn and brats, Wisconsin’s culinary dynamic duo.

Nearly 2,000 hungry West End residents and visitors followed their noses Aug. 6 to the taste-tantilizing scent of roasting sweet corn and grilling bratwursts wafting from Devils Lake Park in Walworth, where the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club hosted its 61st annual fundraising Corn & Bratwurst Festival, held 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It went really well—everybody had a great time,” said Phill Klamm, 2022-2023 president of the 50-member club, which serves Walworth, Fontana and Williams Bay as an affiliate of Evanston, Ill.-based Rotary International, a global 1.4 million member humanitarian service organization. “It’s was great to see the community all come together and have all the different volunteers and the people attending, both locally and from out-of-town from all different areas, people passing through the area just stopping in or people who grew up in the area coming back for Corn & Brat. It’s a good family event. It was great to see everybody that came and had a good time.”

Geneva Lake West Rotary Club vice president Rich Hildebrandt, the club’s 2022 Corn & Bratwurst Festival chairman, agreed.

“It’s been a good day,” he said.

Among those attending the 2022 Corn & Bratwurst Festival were Randy and Kathleen Scott of Lake Geneva, 7-year festival attendees who have both children and grandchildren living in Walworth.

“It’s a good community event,” Kathleen said.

“The food’s excellent,” Scott added.

Funds raised at the Corn & Bratwurst Festival, which typically nets between $15,000 to $20,000 annually, helps the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club support a variety of community services that benefit children, youth, senior citizens and the disabled, as well as other charitable organizations in the Geneva Lake West area.

The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, also known as the Walworth-Fontana Rotary Foundation, is a nonprofit, 100% volunteer organization. Total club giving last year totaled nearly $100,000 in support of a variety of local, state, national and international projects.

Supporting local Walworth businesses, corn for the festival was sourced from Pearce’s Farm Stand, while the bratwursts and other brat fry fixings were obtained through Sentry-affiliated Daniels Foods, which is marking its centennial anniversary beginning this week.

Featured main stage entertainers at the Corn & Bratwurst Festival were bands “Rock Central” and “Titan Fun Key.”

The lead presenting sponsor for the event was Kikkoman Foods, Inc., while corn sponsors were Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn, First National Bank & Trust Co., Heyer True Value Hardware, Integra Seating, Lake Geneva Party Bus Co., Lake Geneva Psychiatry and Pure Family Chiropractic.

John’s Disposal partnered with the Geneva West Rotary Club in piloting a well-received recycling collection initiative at the Corn & Bratwurst Festival.

Klamm also offered a word of thanks to the Village of Walworth and the Walworth Police Department for their assistance to the club.

Long held at Edwin P. Heyer Park on the square in downtown Walworth, 2022 marked the festival’s second year at Devils Lane Park, which is located across from Big Foot High School.

“It’s worked out well,” Klamm said of Devils Lane Park, citing better parking, better safety and more space. “It’s been a real positive change.”

Assisting Rotary members in staging the fundraising Corn & Brat festival were an array of volunteers drawn from across the club’s West End service area, including a number of students from Big Foot High School.

“We get a lot of help from the community and the clubs and sports teams at the high school,” Hildebrandt said of the cadre of volunteers that assist the 50-member club in staging the fundraising festival. “They (volunteers) play a big role for us. They’ve been a lot of help.”

While the final numbers for the 2022 Corn & Brat Festival likely won’t be available until the club’s Thursday board meeting, Klamm said his guess is figures “probably will be pretty close” to those posted at last year’s successful fundraising event.

New this year at the Corn & Bratwurst Festival, Klamm said, was a marketplace featuring around a dozen vendors, which met with a “good” reception among festival attendees. Also new were several additions to the festival’s kid’s section including a juggler, face painters and a balloon animal maker, additions Klamm said were “definitely a hit.”

Big Foot High School principal Jeremy Andersen in the Corn & Brat Festival dunk tank Water gun in hand for self-defense, Big Foot High School principal Jeremy Andersen was among the procession of 17 local Walworth, Fontana and …

Also a hit was the festival’s perenially-popular dunk tank, which hosted a procession of local Walworth, Fontana and Williams Bay “celeBRATies” sitting on the dunk tank’s target-triggered hot seat, including Jose Martinez, Caitlyn Dowden, Mike Dowden, Mike Welden, Emily Soley Johnson, Hank Johnson, Tom Connelly, Derrick Goetsch, Travis Reedy, Jake Ries, Tyler Heck, Valerie Gibbs, Neal Raskin, David Austin, James Newman, Jeremy Andersen, Phill Klamm, Steve Torrez, Doug Parker and “mystery guest” Spencer Majerus, a Big Foot High School alumnus from a couple years ago.

Another popular attraction at the festival were the homemade sweet treats sold as a fundraiser by Immanuel United Church of Christ of Walworth, including 564 cream puffs, 168 eclairs and an array of bake sale goodies.

For more information on the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, visit https://www.glwrotaryclub.org.