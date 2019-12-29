'It will make us whole again:' reaction to Bloomfield's merger move

BLOOMFIELD — The financially ailing village has started talks with the neighboring town of Bloomfield to combine the two municipalities as a way of realigning local government.

Voters in the town will decide an advisory referendum next April on whether to support forming one municipality through a boundary agreement with the village.

Under the agreement, the entire town would become part of the village and all boundaries between the two neighbors would cease to exist.

According to a statement issued jointly Dec. 18 by the town and village, the boundary agreement would “reunite all of historic Bloomfield.”

Although the deal would mean higher property taxes for town residents, officials from both municipalities voiced support for a consolidation they said would protect the town from unwanted annexation by neighboring Lake Geneva or Genoa City.

“I personally hope it goes through,” said Fred Klabunde, highway supervisor for the both the village and town.

“It will make us whole again,” Klabunde said. “We will be back to the way that we used to be.”