'It will make us whole again:' reaction to Bloomfield's merger move

BLOOMFIELD — The financially ailing village has started talks with the neighboring town of Bloomfield to combine the two municipalities as a way of realigning local government.
Voters in the town will decide an advisory referendum next April on whether to support forming one municipality through a boundary agreement with the village.
Under the agreement, the entire town would become part of the village and all boundaries between the two neighbors would cease to exist.
According to a statement issued jointly Dec. 18 by the town and village, the boundary agreement would “reunite all of historic Bloomfield.”
Although the deal would mean higher property taxes for town residents, officials from both municipalities voiced support for a consolidation they said would protect the town from unwanted annexation by neighboring Lake Geneva or Genoa City.
“I personally hope it goes through,” said Fred Klabunde, highway supervisor for the both the village and town.
“It will make us whole again,” Klabunde said. “We will be back to the way that we used to be.”
The village and town split in 2011 when some town residents formed the village of Bloomfield as a separate municipality. An effort to include the entire town failed, and the new village has since struggled financially because of an inadequate tax base.
The population is about 4,600 in the village and 1,600 in the town.
Village Board member Sue Bernstein said it has always been the village’s intent in include all of the town in incorporation. But legal hurdles kept the two municipalities separate.
The new boundary deal under discussion, Bernstein said, would eliminate a duplication of government bodies and reunite all of the Bloomfield area under village governance.
“It would create bigger bang for your buck,” she said. “If we don’t have to duplicate, we can work out different financial arrangements.”
Village President Dan Aronson and other local officials could not be reached for comment.
Town Chairman Dan Schoonover issued a statement touting the realignment’s potential for ensuring local control of land use decisions and for blocking annexation of town territory by Lake Geneva or Genoa City.
“Bloomfield has its own rich history and proud character, which is why residents choose to live here,” Schoonover said in his statement. “A boundary agreement would protect historic Bloomfield.”
According to the Dec. 18 joint statement, combining the two municipalities into the village of Bloomfield also would capture tax revenue from future development.
Town residents would experience “a modest increase” in their property taxes, the statement said, but all residents of the combined village eventually would pay the same taxes, and no government services would be lost.
Officials did not indicate specifically how much property taxes would go up in the town.
The announcement touting the potential for “maintaining our historic character while controlling our destiny” followed a special meeting of the town board earlier on Dec. 18.
Officials said the April 7 referendum will ask town voters: Should the town enter into a boundary agreement which would transfer the entire town to the village of Bloomfield?
Public information meetings on the matters are planned Feb. 19 and March 10, although details have not yet been announced.
If the advisory referendum passes, the town and village boards will seek to forge a boundary agreement to accomplish the goal of reunifying Bloomfield as one village. Officials did not say what would happen if voters reject the advisory referendum, which does not require government to follow the wishes of the voters.
In a prepared statement, town attorney Anthony Coletti cited a recent court decision that he said affirms that the boundary agreement being considered is legal.
“The town can lawfully be assimilated into the village by means of a boundary agreement,” Coletti said.
The town and village already co-inhabit the old town hall, and the village provides some government services to the town. The village is governed by a five-member village board, while the town is governed by a three-member town board.
Klabunde said: “It has always been a long-term goal to get all of us back together again.”
Roughly half of the original town acreage remains unincorporated and vulnerable to annexation, officials said. If the entire area were incorporated as a village, there would be greater protections against unwanted annexation.
“Once you are incorporated, no municipality can take your land,” Bernstein said. “If the town becomes part of the village, the borders are solid.”