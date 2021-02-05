'It's a time bomb' superintendent very concerned about Highway 120/Bloomfield Road intersection

Lake Geneva officials have taken a couple of steps forward to have a traffic signal installed at what has been deemed a dangerous intersection.
City aldermen have proposed to apply for a permit to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to have a traffic signal installed near the corner of Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield.
City officials and representatives from Lake Geneva schools have requested that a traffic signal be at that intersection for several years because of the high volume of traffic in that area.
Adding to the list of crashes, a four-vehicle crash was reported Monday morning, Feb. 1, around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection.
There was an initial two-vehicle crash and then a second two-vehicle crash. Fortunately no one was injured.
The next step
Members of the city council’s public works committee, Jan. 25, unanimously approved to apply for a permit to have the traffic signal installed. The proposal still has to be approved by the full city council.
Along with a permit application, Lake Geneva officials plan to submit a memorandum of understanding between the city and Town of Bloomfield, which was approved last March, in which the city agreed to pay for the installation and maintenance of the traffic signal, while the town would be responsible for traffic enforcement at that intersection.
The city also plans to submit minutes from the Oct. 4, 2018 Walworth County Traffic Safety Commission meeting, in which the commission members unanimously approved to ask the Department of Transportation to install a traffic signal in that area.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said applying for the permit and submitting the memorandum and and meeting minutes would be a start in getting the traffic signal installed.
Fesenmaier said if the permit is not approved, the city could apply again.
“I believe it’s important to send this up to Madison, so they know we’re serious about it,” Fesenmaier said, “and that it’s no longer acceptable to sit here and do nothing.”
The public works committee also unanimously approved to have Mayor Charlene Klein pursue a boundary agreement with the Town of Bloomfield to get the intersection annexed into the city of Lake Geneva.
That proposal also needs to be approved by the full city council.
The intersection currently is located in the Town of Bloomfield but is controlled by the state of Wisconsin.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said annexing the intersection into the city could make it easier to get a traffic signal approved for that intersection.
“Currently, it’s not in our jurisdiction, and that’s what really makes it complicated,” Flower said. “I think if we were to get it in our jurisdiction, that might be a little easier path to go down.”
Alderman John Halverson said he would like the city to pursue a boundary agreement with the Town of Bloomfield before applying for the permit.
“My fear is if we apply for this, and we don’t have all our ducks in order and it gets turned down, is that a negative?,” Halverson said. “I don’t know, but I think if we clear up the boundary issue that solves a lot of problems.”
Fesenmaier said the city could apply for the permit, while the boundary agreement is being pursued.
“I would rather see us fill out the permit application and kind of force the state to look at it,” Fesenmaier said. “Then in the meantime, while the permit application goes up to Madison, the mayor can do what she needs to do to start the boundary issue discussion.”
Public Works Director Tom Earle said he also feels it would be a good idea to submit the permit application to the state in the near future.
“I don’t know if it would come to fruition, because I believe the permit application goes to the same people we have been talking to for the past six to nine months,” Earle said. “At least it would put it on their hands.”
The Department of Transportation currently is conducting an Intersection Control Evaluation study to determine if a traffic control device is needed at that intersection.
The study also would help determine which type of traffic control would be most appropriate for that area including a two-way stop, four-way stop, traffic signal or roundabout.
Earle said he still has not received any updates regarding the study or when it might be completed.
“They assured me that the study is ongoing,” Earle said. “When I asked about a completion date they said they’re not sure.”
‘It’s a time bomb’
The city of Lake Geneva has budgeted about $150,000 in its 2022 Capital Projects Fund to help pay for the traffic signal, and officials from the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District have agreed to pay a portion of the cost.
The city does not have an estimate cost for the project.
Lake Geneva schools superintendent James Gottinger said he would like to have an traffic signal installed at that intersection because it is located near Lake Geneva Middle School and Badger High School.
Gottinger said traffic has increased in that area, and he is concerned about the safety of the students and residents who travel near that intersection.
“It’s a time bomb, and we’re going to lose people there,” Gottinger said. “We need a light. We need something.”
Watch now: The demolition of Lake Geneva’s Frank Lloyd Wright replica home
Only a shell left
rubble
Stairs covered with debris
Broken glass
Outdoor fire place
A landmark gone
A last look
Demo work
Floor to ceiling windows
Intricate stonework
Lots of concrete
The kitchen
A look outside
Tearing off the roof
A home with a view
Detailed woodwork
Fireplace
Built-in office
The kitchen
The fireplace
Stairs filled with rubble
A look outside
From a distance
Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater
"It's a time bomb, and we're going to lose people there ... We need a light. We need something."
Lake Geneva schools superintendent James Gottinger