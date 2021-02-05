'It's a time bomb' superintendent very concerned about Highway 120/Bloomfield Road intersection

Alderman John Halverson said he would like the city to pursue a boundary agreement with the Town of Bloomfield before applying for the permit.

“My fear is if we apply for this, and we don’t have all our ducks in order and it gets turned down, is that a negative?,” Halverson said. “I don’t know, but I think if we clear up the boundary issue that solves a lot of problems.”

Fesenmaier said the city could apply for the permit, while the boundary agreement is being pursued.

“I would rather see us fill out the permit application and kind of force the state to look at it,” Fesenmaier said. “Then in the meantime, while the permit application goes up to Madison, the mayor can do what she needs to do to start the boundary issue discussion.”

Public Works Director Tom Earle said he also feels it would be a good idea to submit the permit application to the state in the near future.

“I don’t know if it would come to fruition, because I believe the permit application goes to the same people we have been talking to for the past six to nine months,” Earle said. “At least it would put it on their hands.”