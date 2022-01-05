It's official: There will be a primary for Lake Geneva mayor position; no contested aldermen elections

Three candidates are vying to become Lake Geneva's next mayor, while the four aldermen seats will be uncontested during the April 5 spring election.

Mayor Charlene Klein is being challenged by Dennis Loeser and Todd Krause. The three candidates will face each other during a spring primary election, Feb. 15, to determine which two candidates will move on to the spring election to become Lake Geneva's next mayor.

Klein is seeking her second term as mayor. She was elected during the spring 2020 election by defeating then incumbent Tom Hartz in a political rematch from the spring 2018 election, which Hartz won.

Loeser, who has lived in Lake Geneva for 10 years, is retired and has experience in media, advertising and real estate. He has said if elected, he would like to better control Lake Geneva's growth.

Krause, owner of Timeless Flooring, was appointed aldermen in 2006 by the city council to fill out an existing term. He was then elected to two additional terms. During his time as alderman, Krause served as the city council president and chairperson for the finance, licensing & regulation committee.

The four aldermen candidates are running unopposed.

Incumbent Joan Yunker is seeking her second term as District 1 alderwoman on the city council.

Yunker was elected to the city council during the spring 2020 election by defeating then-incumbent Selena Proksa.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier is looking to continue to serve District 2 as city alderwoman.

Fesenmaier most recently was elected to the city council during the spring 2020 election by defeating Ann Esarco to succeed outgoing incumbent Doug Skates. She previously served on the city council from 2007 to 2011.

Incumbent Tim Dunn is seeking his third term for District 3 alderman. Dunn first was elected alderman during the spring 2018 elected by defeating then-incumbent Robert Kordus.

He defeated Kordus again during the spring 2020 election for his second term.

Newcomer Cynthia Yager is running unopposed to serve District 4 on the city council. Yager is set to succeed outgoing Alderwoman Cindy Flower, who has served on the city council for three terms.

Flower first was elected alderwoman by defeating then incumbent Sarah Hill during the spring 2016 election. Flower ran unopposed during the spring 2018 election and defeated former Alderman Terry O'Neill during the spring 2020 election.

City Attorney Dan Draper is running unopposed, as he is seeking another term.

Lake Geneva mayor, aldermen and city attorney all serve two-year terms.

