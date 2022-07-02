James Gottinger moves on to next chapter in his life after 51-year career in education; officially retires

James Gottinger has turned the page to the next chapter of his life after a 51-year career in the education field.

Gottinger has retired as the superintendent of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District. He worked as the superintendent for both school districts for about 23 years.

Gottinger’s last day on the job was June 24. He was set to retire June 30, but decided to retire a few days early by using some leftover vacation time.

“I don’t typically use all of my vacation days, nor am I this year, but today is my last day,” Gottinger said June 24.

Gottinger said he feels now is an appropriate time for him to retire after working in the education field for about five decades.

“I’ve been here a long time, so of course you have some feelings for what has gone on,” Gottinger said. “You have people who you will miss, but otherwise there’s a time and place for everything and I think it was a good time for me to make this decision.”

Gottinger will be replaced by incoming Superintendent Peter Wilson, who is officially set to start his new job July 1. Wilson was hired by the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board in March.

Wilson most recently worked as the director of administrative services for the DeForest Area School District. Gottinger said he has worked with Wilson during the past few weeks to help him prepare for the superintendent position.

“We’ve had several meetings, and we’ve had scheduled phone conversations every week,” Gottinger said. “He’s been at all the board meetings probably the last three months. So we’ve conversed, and he’s had conversations with several other people since the time he got hired.”

Reflecting on his time in Lake Geneva

Gottinger said he mostly is going to miss working and interacting with the students. He said that has been the most enjoyable part of his career.

“I’ve always been able to make a living working with kids, whether it be 4K or high school seniors, that’s the fun part,” Gottinger said. “Some people worry that when they go into administration they will lose contact with the kids, and I would say that hasn’t been my experience. I worked hard to try to keep those connections, which were good.”

Gottinger said he appreciates the support that the school districts have received from students and parents. He said the parents have been supportive of their children’s education, and the students have been willing to work hard in the classroom and in their extra curricular activities.

“Our kids are really good kids,” Gottinger said. “They aspire to high goals, and they are, for the most part, respectful. They have high expectations for themselves and that comes from their families.”

Gottinger would not comment on what he feels has been accomplished during his time as superintendent, but credits district staff for helping to provide a quality education for students.

“Whatever that has happened that has been good has been because of a lot of people,” Gottinger said. “I’m not taking individual credit in anyway for anything. All the stuff that has happened that has been bad, I’m fully responsible for all of that.”

From teacher to administrator

Before coming to Lake Geneva, Gottinger worked as a high school principal in Sun Prairie and Port Washington. He also worked as an assistant principal at Oshkosh North High School, as well as a high school teacher in DeForest and a middle school teacher in Monona Grove.

Gottinger said it was difficult to make the transition from working as a teacher to working as an administrator.

“It was a crossover to the dark side. I taught for 19 years, so I never thought when I went into teaching that I was going to be an administrator,” Gottinger said. “It was a huge step at the time. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be a good thing to do or not. It was a time in my life when I decided to take that step and it worked out really well.”

Starting in education

Gottinger became interested in the education field while attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

“I went to a state university and I kind of just checked the box, to be honest,” Gottinger said. “Then as I started to go through the program, I kind of liked it because they would send you out to do some type of practical work, working with kids. Then I graduated and I really like to eat and I needed a job, so I got a job teaching and coaching and I really enjoyed it. I continued, then it was 51 years later and it was time to go.”

Planning to enjoy retirement

Gottinger said his goal now is to enjoy his retirement and possibly do some traveling.

“My plans in retirement are to retire,” Gottinger said. “We will probably do some traveling. I have four kids who I will be chasing around at various colleges. That’s where we’re going to start.”

