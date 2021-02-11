Janesville vaccine clinic to serve Walworth County residents

The clinic will be open by appointment only but it is not yet clear how appointments at the new clinic can be made.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Walworth County, those over the age of 65 without a primary health care provider can fill out a form on the county health department’s website to register to receive the vaccine. Once registered, residents will be contacted by a vaccinator with instructions on how to schedule an appointment and where they will receive the vaccination.

In a Feb. 8 press release from Evers’ office, he said once the clinic opens it will have the capability of vaccinating up to 250 people each day. He stated the clinic’s goal is to provide 1,000 vaccinations daily if the state’s vaccine allocation increases.

Anywhere from six to ten additional community-based vaccination sites will be opened throughout the state as needed and as supply of the vaccine allows, according to the release.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services interim secretary Karen Timberlake said in the release her department is committed to making vaccines accessible to all Wisconsinites and that clinics like the one slated to open at the Blackhawk Technical College are a great start.