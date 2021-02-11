Janesville vaccine clinic to serve Walworth County residents

A community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic is slated to open Feb. 16 on the Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, offering a nearby vaccination site for Walworth County residents without connections to a health care provider.
The state of Wisconsin has contracted AMI Exemplary Healthcare to assist in the mass vaccination of residents against the coronavirus.
Under Wisconsin’s phased approach of vaccine distribution, currently only a handful of demographics are eligible to receive the vaccine, including those over the age of 65, residents and staff in skilled nursing or long-term care facilities, police, fire and correctional personnel and frontline healthcare workers.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine, who have not received it through their employer or care facility, will be contacted by their primary healthcare provider with information on scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Gov. Tony Evers said during a Feb. 10 press conference where the new clinic location was announced, he said the clinic can serve as a vaccine location for those without connections to health care providers.
“In Rock County, Walworth County, in Green County, there are a lot of folks that aren’t part of a health system or don’t have health insurance period,” Evers said. “We want to make sure this site is a home for those people.”
The clinic will be open by appointment only but it is not yet clear how appointments at the new clinic can be made.
In Walworth County, those over the age of 65 without a primary health care provider can fill out a form on the county health department’s website to register to receive the vaccine. Once registered, residents will be contacted by a vaccinator with instructions on how to schedule an appointment and where they will receive the vaccination.
In a Feb. 8 press release from Evers’ office, he said once the clinic opens it will have the capability of vaccinating up to 250 people each day. He stated the clinic’s goal is to provide 1,000 vaccinations daily if the state’s vaccine allocation increases.
Anywhere from six to ten additional community-based vaccination sites will be opened throughout the state as needed and as supply of the vaccine allows, according to the release.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services interim secretary Karen Timberlake said in the release her department is committed to making vaccines accessible to all Wisconsinites and that clinics like the one slated to open at the Blackhawk Technical College are a great start.
The best way to ensure every Wisconsinite has the opportunity to get protected against COVID-19 is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible,” she said in the release. “Our partnership with AMI and our community-based vaccination sites will allow us to achieve that.”
AMI Exemplary Healthcare is a physician owned and operated company specializing in delivering healthcare in remote or underserved environments.
AMI physicians will work closely with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management and local public health partners to help expand access to coronavirus vaccines throughout the state.