John Halverson elected again to Lake Geneva City Council

Alderman John Halverson will have the opportunity to represent Lake Geneva's second district for at least another two years.
Halverson defeated Ann Esarco during the April 6 spring election, receiving 162 votes, while Esarco obtained 134 votes.
He will be sworn in 5:30 p.m., April 20 during the city council's reorganizational meeting.
Halverson has been a member of the city council for four years, first being elected in 2017 after defeating them incumbent Ted Horne.
He ran unopposed during the spring 2019 election.
Halverson said he is looking forward to continuing to serve as a city alderman.
"I love the council," Halverson said. "I love Lake Geneva. I'm looking forward to serving some more years on the city council."
Currently, Halverson serves as the council's vice president and is a member of the council's finance, licensing & regulation committee; personnel committee; public works committee; and board of view, as well as a member of the Lake Geneva Public Library Board and the city's tree board.
Esarco currently is a member of Lake Geneva's utility commission and has served on the city's board of park commissioners and plan commission.
This is the second year in a row that Esarco has ran for District 2 alderman. She ran unsuccessfully against Mary Jo Fesenmaier during the 2020 spring election to replace former Alderman Doug Skates who did not seek re-election.
Halverson is retired. He worked as a journalist for about 44 years, most recently as the general manager for the Lake Geneva Regional News from 2008 to 2014.
Esarco works as a college professor and is the co-owner of Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St.
To read full election results for the county go to: https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/6010/04-06-2021-Summary-Report-PDF
