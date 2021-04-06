John Halverson elected again to Lake Geneva City Council

Alderman John Halverson will have the opportunity to represent Lake Geneva's second district for at least another two years.

Halverson defeated Ann Esarco during the April 6 spring election, receiving 162 votes, while Esarco obtained 134 votes.

He will be sworn in 5:30 p.m., April 20 during the city council's reorganizational meeting.

Halverson has been a member of the city council for four years, first being elected in 2017 after defeating them incumbent Ted Horne.

He ran unopposed during the spring 2019 election.

Halverson said he is looking forward to continuing to serve as a city alderman.

"I love the council," Halverson said. "I love Lake Geneva. I'm looking forward to serving some more years on the city council."

Currently, Halverson serves as the council's vice president and is a member of the council's finance, licensing & regulation committee; personnel committee; public works committee; and board of view, as well as a member of the Lake Geneva Public Library Board and the city's tree board.