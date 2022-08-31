Johnson wins three National Newspaper Association awards; Receives two first place awards, honorable mention recognition

The Pensacola, Fla.-based National Newspaper Association (NNA) recently announced that Lake Geneva Regional News reporter and columnist Eric A. Johnson has won three national 2021 Better Newspaper Contest awards for his work with the weekly Vilas County News-Review.

Previously Assistant Editor with the Eagle River-based News-Review, Johnson joined the Lake Geneva Regional News on Feb. 28.

The NNA recognitions came in the non-daily newspapers division for publications with a circulation of 3,000-5,999.

The three recently-announced NNA awards bring Johnson’s career total to 30 professional awards for writing, photography and community service, including recognitions from the National Newspaper Association and the Madison-based Wisconsin Newspaper Association, among other organizations.

In June, Johnson won six awards for his News-Review work in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest—Best Local Column, first place; Best Business Coverage, first place; Best Headlines, first place; Best Spot News Photo, third place; Best Feature/Lifestyle Section, third place; and Best Feature Story (Profile), honorable mention.

Previously, Johnson was awarded 2009 NNA Better Newspaper Contest second place national Best Feature Photo honors for his work with the Lakeland Times, a twice-weekly newspaper based in Minocqua in Oneida County.

In the 2021 NNA Better Newspaper Contest, Johnson earned national first place Best Breaking News Photo honors for a photo of a logging truck crash on County Hwy. H in Star Lake. Judges said Johnson’s photo conveyed the action and emergency of the crash scene, considered key components of a Breaking News photo.

Johnson shared nationwide first place Best Family Life Living Section Pages recognition with News-Review colleagues Gary Ridderbusch and Michelle Drew for the paper’s Lifestyles section, with judges commenting that they “loved the photos and the flow” of the section, saying it offered “nice stories with lots of information.”

National Honorable Mention General Excellence recognition was shared by Johnson, Ridderbusch, Drew, Doug Etten and Kurt Krueger, with judges noting that the paper “scored well in most of the judging categories.” It was the fourth time since 2018 that the News-Review has earned NNA General Excellence recognition as one of the top newspapers in the nation, including previous second place, third place and honorable mention honors.

A total of 1,333 entries were submitted in the National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, in addition to 228 entries in the NNA’s Better Newspaper Advertising Contest, with a combined total of 1,561 entries. There were 586 awards won by 92 newspapers in 40 states, including Wisconsin.

Winners in the 2021 National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest will be recognized at an awards ceremony to be held Oct. 8 as part of the NNA’s 136th Annual Convention and Trade Show at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.