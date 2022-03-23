Jon Albrecht sworn in as new chief of police in Town of Linn

The Linn Town Board didn’t have to look far to find their new police chief.

On March 14, Linn town supervisors appointed Linn Police Department Capt. Jon Albrecht to the position formerly held by James Bushey.

“It’s a big milestone in my career,” said Albrecht, 51, of his promotion.

Albrecht served as interim police chief of the 2,832-resident community after the December resignation of James Bushey, who left law enforcement for a private sector job as director of technical specialists for New York-based Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama is a technology resources provider for corporate, educational and government institutions.

An Elkhorn resident, Albrecht joined the Linn Police Department in August 2017 as a sergeant. He was later elevated to the rank of captain.

Bushey was police chief from 2016 to 2021. He joined the department in 2006.

“At the point in time that we had a vacancy, the board discussed the possibilities of should we promote from within or should we look outside,” Linn town chairman James Weiss said.

The town board appointed Albrecht as interim police chief.

“Through the time that Mr. Albrecht was the interim police chief, he demonstrated great management, a good understanding of the police department, a great understanding of the Town of Linn and really worked to enhance the morale in the department,” Weiss said. “After reviewing all of the accomplishments that he made in a short time period of 60-90 days, it became very apparent that right inside our department we had our candidate for the next chief of police.”

Following Albrecht’s swearing in as police chief last week, a cake and pizza reception was held in his honor.

Among those in attendance were Albrecht’s wife, Margie, and daughters, Alyssa and Madeline; his mom from Arizona; a younger brother from Seattle; a brother-in-law from Madison; and law enforcement friends from his years as a deputy with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department.

Albrecht’s daughters pinned the new collar brass on his uniform shirt as part of the swearing-in ceremony.

Dive inspired careerA July 2003 dive with a friend in Geneva Lake would prove a major life turning point for Albrecht.

Exploring for shipwrecks, the divers instead discovered the body of murder victim Dawn Brossard in 120 feet of water, just off Conference Point near the village of Williams Bay.

Brossard, 29, of Burlington, had been missing since October 1997. Her body, weighted and chained, was found in one of the deepest parts of Geneva Lake.

Too deep to reach for the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department’s dive team, Albrecht — a skilled longtime scuba diving enthusiast and instructor — was deputized to recover Brossard’s body.

“It kicked the whole thing off,” Albrecht recalled of the incident.

His original love was architecture, then computers. Taken on as a special deputy on the dive team, Albrecht soon enrolled at Gateway Technical College, where he graduated with an associates degree in criminal justice in 2004.

“Having been in the military, I missed that camaraderie,” he noted. “That’s what got me going with law enforcement.”

Albrecht started working in law enforcement in 2005 as a part-time officer with the Linn Police Department before leaving to join the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department as a full-time deputy in October 2006, specializing in accident reconstruction.

“The engineering mind played right into that for me,” Albrecht said, noting he also did information technology work for the department such as setting up of its ProPhoenix public safety software system.

A history of service

Born and raised in Oak Harbor, Washington — on Whidbey Island, two hours from Seattle — Albrecht relocated to Walworth County when he was 15 to live with his dad, a Burlington native.

A Class of 1988 graduate of Badger High School in Lake Geneva, where he excelled in math and drafting, Albrecht first went to work for Lake Geneva engineering firm Crispell-Snyder, Inc. before moving to the Seattle area from 1997-2000.

There, he worked alongside his younger brother at their startup internet service provider firm, which Albrecht expanded into website development before selling the firm.

From 1990-98, Albrecht served as a reservist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, posted to peacetime service with the Milwaukee-based 961st Engineer Battalion as a supervisor, rising to the rank of sergeant.

“I was an engineer,” he said. “We did a lot of horizontal and vertical construction, a lot of humanitarian work.”

Now, in Linn, Albrecht heads a department a full-time staff of eight personnel.

Call volume for the rural department fluctuates as the population of Linn ebbs and flows with the seasons, rising to 7,000 in the busy summer lake season.

“It’s diverse, it’s an interesting area,” Albrecht said of the low crime Town of Linn, which runs the gamut from large lake homes on Geneva Lake to rural farming areas farther south. “It’s a great community.”

Albrecht takes pride in the department’s hands-on, visible presence in the community.

“The guys get out a lot and are seen, spend a lot of time driving through the town and talking with the people,” he said. “I think it’s welcomed. In today’s day and age of law enforcement, it’s nice to have a community that stands behind us 100%. That’s why a lot of us enjoy working here. It’s a great place to work.”

Albrecht enjoys the leadership opportunities that come with rising in the law enforcement ranks.

“I enjoy being able to drive the ship and mentor the guys that work here,” he said. “My goal is to develop the best police department in the state of Wisconsin. I enjoy having the team that I do and it humbles me to be able to lead the team that I have. That’s what drives me and keeps me coming every day.”

Drawing on his private sector background, Albrecht is working to build the teamwork, cohesiveness and buy-in of his Linn Police Department team by being involved in many department functions, an idea he calls Essential Business Functions.

“I had an idea to look at the different pieces that make a police department operate,” he said. “I sat down with the team and said ‘Here’s the 10 things that I think are critical to the business. Who wants to take a piece?’ Each one of the guys is assigned to a business function — traffic safety, training, drone program, firearms.”

Each officer essentially owns a piece of the work, said Albrecht, but he oversees it.

“That has really created a really solid morale,” he said. “A lot of times a police department runs as a paramilitary organization, kind of a top-down thing, instead of having an overall consensus from everybody.”

Another police priority is creating more community involvement with the department. Planned initiatives include a first-ever May open house as part of National Police Week observances, and the establishment of Law Enforcement Against Drugs programs at Reek and Traver schools.

“In order to be successful as a police department we’ve got to be able to consistently evolve,” he said.

Linn police are receiving support from the community and the town board. The board has been “100% supportive” of the department, Albrecht said.

The turning point of being named chief of police has brought a time of reflection for Albrecht as he steps into the chief’s role on a permanent basis.

“The way I approach it, it all starts with me and working on myself, on being a more positive person and a better person, and I think that trickles down upon the team here,” Albrecht said. “I’ve impressed upon them some of the values and what I look for. I really, really like what we have here. What drives this is the cohesiveness of the department. My vision is to create a fantastic police department and we’re definitely on our way. It’s a great group of guys, they do a wonderful job and I think we all have the same aspirations in mind for the vision of this department.”

