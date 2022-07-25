Josh Turner, Halestorm and Foreigner headlining concerts at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in early September

Country music singer, Josh Turner along with Phil Vasser will be opening on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the music will shift from country to rock with Halestorm and special guest Lines of Loyalty performing. The concert series will conclude on Sunday, September 4 with the band Foreigner, formed in 1976, known for songs such as “Cold as Ice," "Head Games," "Juke Box Hero" and "Hot blooded,” rounding things out.