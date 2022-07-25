Josh Turner, Halestorm and Foreigner headlining concerts at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in early September

The Walworth County Fairgrounds located at 411 E Court St in Elkhorn will be hosting back-to-back-to-back concerts beginning on Friday, September 2.
Country music singer, Josh Turner along with Phil Vasser will be opening on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the music will shift from country to rock with Halestorm and special guest Lines of Loyalty performing. The concert series will conclude on Sunday, September 4 with the band Foreigner, formed in 1976, known for songs such as “Cold as Ice," "Head Games," "Juke Box Hero" and "Hot blooded,” rounding things out.
"We're so proud of our father for what he did for us and others." The Lake Geneva pedestrian killed in the July 19 crash was a former Genoa City and Twin Lakes village president, described as gentle, warm-hearted person