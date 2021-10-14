Joyful send-off for state bound tennis player at Williams Bay High School

Students and teachers at Williams Bay High School cheer for senior Emily Gauger on Thursday, Oct. 14 before her departure for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) state tennis tournament in Madison.
Williams Bay senior Emily Gauger smiles for a photo on Thursday, Oct. 14 before getting into the Big Foot/Williams Bay school van, decorated in honor of her trip to Madison for the state tennis tournament.
The Big Foot/Williams Bay school van heads out for a parade through Williams Bay escorted by fire and police on Thursday, Oct. 14. The parade was part of a send-off celebrating Williams Bay High School senior Emily Gauger's trip to Madison for the state tennis tournament.
Chalk messages left by Williams Bay students wish senior Emily Gauger good luck on Thursday, Oct. 14 as she prepares for the state tennis tournament in Madison.
Band members get ready to march with Emily Gauger through Williams Bay Elementary on Thursday, Oct. 14. The Williams Bay schools coordinated the send-off in celebration of Gauger's trip to the state tennis tournament.
After a march through the school backed by student band members, Gauger set out in the Big Foot/Williams Bay school van for a parade through Williams Bay. A flashing fire truck and police car escorted the decorated van down Highway 67 and back.
Gauger's performance during her matches at Big Foot High School on Oct. 6 qualified her for state, along with Big Foot High School junior Jameson Gregory. Both Gauger and Gregory qualified for state last year, and this time, they're out for gold.
"The entire school district and community is behind Emily," the Williams Bay Athletic Department said in a Facebook post announcing the send-off.
