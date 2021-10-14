Joyful send-off for state bound tennis player at Williams Bay High School

Cheers filled the halls of the Williams Bay school buildings on Thursday, Oct. 14 as senior Emily Gauger made her way through.

Students and teachers gathered to send off the Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis player before her departure for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) state tournament in Madison.

After a march through the school backed by student band members, Gauger set out in the Big Foot/Williams Bay school van for a parade through Williams Bay. A flashing fire truck and police car escorted the decorated van down Highway 67 and back.

Gauger's performance during her matches at Big Foot High School on Oct. 6 qualified her for state, along with Big Foot High School junior Jameson Gregory. Both Gauger and Gregory qualified for state last year, and this time, they're out for gold.

"The entire school district and community is behind Emily," the Williams Bay Athletic Department said in a Facebook post announcing the send-off.

