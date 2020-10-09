Judge issues arrest warrant for hotel sex assault defendant

TOWN OF LYONS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man facing charges of sexually assaulting a manager at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Officials say Michael L. Marks, 48, of Dousman, stopped making required court appearances as an Oct. 5 trial date approached at the Walworth County Courthouse in Elkhorn.

Walworth County Circuit Judge Kristine Drettwan issued an arrest warrant after Marks allegedly failed to appear for a final pre-trial hearing Sept. 18 and then for a Sept. 23 status conference.

Marks is charged with false imprisonment, a felony, and with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. If convicted, he could face more than seven years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Marks was a guest at the Grand Geneva in August 2019 when a manager went to his room because he had missed his checkout deadline. The manager told police that she went inside the room because she heard a bathtub running and was concerned the tub might overflow.

According to the criminal complaint, a seemingly intoxicated Marks grabbed the woman's buttocks and pulled her toward him, saying "how hot" she looked. When he allegedly tried to close the door with the woman inside the room, she broke away and escaped.