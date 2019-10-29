The new owner of Stone Manor must allow a neighboring property owner to continue launching a boat from the Lake Geneva mansion’s lakefront.
That is the decision of a Walworth County jury following a trial in a civil dispute between Stone Manor owner Tina Trajan and neighbors Albert and Geraldine Hinton.
The Hintons, who own property across the street from Stone Manor, have had a deal for years that allowed them to keep their boat on the lakefront in Stone Manor’s backyard.
Tina Trajan, who has spent about $16 million to buy control of Stone Manor since 2017, did not like that the Hintons built a boat pier and took up more room than she thought they were permitted.
Trajan filed a lawsuit last year in Walworth County Circuit Court, seeking to dismantle the boat deal.
A jury heard four days of testimony and deliberated for two hours before ruling Sept. 27 in favor of the Hintons.
“Everything she was trying to take away from us, they said ‘no,’” Albert Hinton said.
The jury found that Trajan had no right to sue because the boat deal existed when she bought Stone Manor; that the Hinton boat does not interfere with Stone Manor; and that the Hinton boat pier is not overly large or intrusive.
The Hintons live in Illinois and own properties at 835 S. Lake Shore Drive and 889 S. Lake Shore Drive, directly across from Stone Manor. Since the 1970s, they have had an easement giving them access to the Stone Manor lake frontage for launching and storing their own boat.
Trajan attorney Bush Nielsen said the new Stone Manor owner is disappointed in the jury’s verdict, and she is considering whether to appeal the ruling.
Trajan, however, does not regret that she made a significant investment in acquiring the Lake Geneva mansion, Nielsen said.
“She is still very happy with the investment,” he said. “The outcome of this trial does not damper her enthusiasm.”