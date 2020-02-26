K-9 program officially dissolved

He added that because many of the funds originally directed toward the K-9 program were donated to the village, it was important to allocate the remaining $4,000 to the same purpose they were intended for − illegal drug prevention.

“Instead of catching people with a drug dog, we are putting it toward the education program on drug education and prevention,” Killian said at the meeting.

Timm said the agreement was only recently terminated because the village hadn’t decided whether it would form a new K-9 unit. After Timm accepted the role of police chief in December 2019, he didn’t have the time to train a new police dog.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

While no conversations about reviving the program before the promotion occurred, Timm said he did not want to close any doors until it was certain reviving the unit would be unlikely.

Timm submitted a letter to village administrator Jim Weiss in January recommending the Canine lease between him and the village be terminated.

In the letter, Timm wrote that while he supports and believes in the program, acquiring and training a new dog would bet too expensive and time consuming for the village. When the program was originally created, Rex was already trained and required a minimal financial investment.