K-9 program officially dissolved

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay K-9 unit has been officially terminated but funds from the program will go on to fight illicit drug abuse in another way, through the village’s D.A.R.E. program.
The K-9 program was originally formed by then lieutenant, now Chief Justin Timm, who partnered with a German shepherd named Rex. Rex and Timm were partnered together for six years in Nome, Alaska. Rex moved to Williams Bay with Timm, and Timm coordinated with the village to form the K-9 unit after he joined the police department in June 2018.
The new unit gave Williams Bay officers ready access to Rex, who had the ability to sniff out illegal drugs and guard against an attacker. The dog was also undergoing training to track missing people, but Rex succumbed to a canine medical condition in January 2019.
Timm said officially closing the program he and Rex invested so much time into was an emotional moment. However, he believes the K-9 unit generated a long-lasting impact on both the village of Williams Bay and in Nome.
“His legacy both here and in Alaska will never be gone,” Timm said.
Trustee Jim Killian announced the termination of the K-9 unit contract during a Feb. 17 board meeting after thanking both Timm and late Rex for their service.
“We did have a formal lease agreement in place between the village and now Chief Timm with the dog, and even though Rex has not been with us now for 13 months, we still need to put this lease behind us.”
He added that because many of the funds originally directed toward the K-9 program were donated to the village, it was important to allocate the remaining $4,000 to the same purpose they were intended for − illegal drug prevention.
“Instead of catching people with a drug dog, we are putting it toward the education program on drug education and prevention,” Killian said at the meeting.
Timm said the agreement was only recently terminated because the village hadn’t decided whether it would form a new K-9 unit. After Timm accepted the role of police chief in December 2019, he didn’t have the time to train a new police dog.
While no conversations about reviving the program before the promotion occurred, Timm said he did not want to close any doors until it was certain reviving the unit would be unlikely.
Timm submitted a letter to village administrator Jim Weiss in January recommending the Canine lease between him and the village be terminated.
In the letter, Timm wrote that while he supports and believes in the program, acquiring and training a new dog would bet too expensive and time consuming for the village. When the program was originally created, Rex was already trained and required a minimal financial investment.
While finding an exact cost would be difficult, Timm said training alone for a new police dog could cost the village upwards of $4,000. The village would also pay to purchase a police dog and to sustain the program.
Timm also cited in the letter that the Williams Bay Police Department has built a strong relationship with the Walworth County K-9 Unit and that the group can offer a K-9 sniff whenever village officers may need one.
The chief said Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Adams, who operates that county’s K-9 unit, has built connections with police departments to ensure village officers in need of a drug sniff will receive them.
“I really have a lot of trust and faith in everything he has done up there,” Timm said.
The chief added that transferring the K-9 unit funds to the D.A.R.E. program was a perfect choice, and that money will go continue the drug-safety efforts he and Rex had worked toward.
“It’s doing everything we wanted to do in the first place, me and Rex,” Timm said. “I really think that was the best place to put the funds and I couldn’t have thought of a better place.”