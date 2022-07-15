Katherine Stanton named new principal for Star Center Elementary School by Pell Lake

Katherine Stanton has been named the new principal for Star Center Elementary School, which is located near Pell Lake.
Stanton was hired as the school's principal during the July 12 Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board meeting. Stanton had worked at Badger High School since 2011, serving the past three years as an associate principal.
She fills the position vacated by the promotion of Chiper Tennessen to director of instruction.
"I am thrilled, grateful, and deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve as the next principal at Star Center Elementary School and look forward to building on the great work that has and is already being done," Stanton said in a press release. "I have heard amazing things about the teachers, students, and families at Star Center Elementary School. I cannot wait to meet everyone and begin our work together."
Prior to serving as an associate principal at Badger High School, Stanton worked as a science teacher and co-chairperson of the science department where she mentored new teachers and worked to revamp the science curriculum to meet new state standards. She also worked as Badger’s summer school principal.
Before coming to Badger, she previously taught at Oak Creek High School after earning her degree from the University of Wisconsin. Stanton earned her master’s in educational administration from Concordia University.
"Mrs. Stanton is an outstanding addition to the Star Center family,” said Superintendent Peter Wilson. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences to Star Center Elementary, and I look forward to watching our students flourish under her leadership."
Stanton and her husband, Nolan, have a 6-year-old daughter Nora and a 16-year-old son Brayden.
In her spare time, she enjoys being outdoors, boating, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
Stanton’s first official day at Star Center Elementary School will be Aug. 1.
