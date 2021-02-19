Kayakers could be charged extra for leaving their watercrafts on rental racks during off-boating season

Lake Geneva kayakers could be forking over some extra cash if they do not retrieve their watercraft from their kayak rack after the city’s boating season ends.
City aldermen are proposing to charge people $5 a day if they do not remove their kayaks from the rental rack 10 days after the city’s boating rental season ends, which typically is in mid-October.
Members of the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee unanimously approved the proposal, Feb. 9. The proposed charge still has to be approved by the full city council.
City Administrator Dave Nord said currently when renters leave their kayaks on the rack, public works employees retrieve it, then transport the watercraft back to their storage facility where it is kept until the owner claims it.
Nord said, often times, renters do not claim their kayak until spring, and it ends up getting stored for free throughout the winter.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had issues where because there is no fee or fine involved, these individuals are using it as a free self-storage facility where the public works is doing all the work for them,” Nord said. “If there was some fee or consequence to this kind of behavior, possibly it would stop.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said if someone does not retrieve their kayak for about five months, that could cost them at least $750.
“That’s about what a new kayak costs,” Hedlund said. “It would definitely put some teeth to it.”
Hedlund questioned why the public works employees are removing the kayaks when it should be the owner’s responsibility.
He said some of the public work employees have reported that kayak owners have accused them of damaging their watercraft while transporting it to the storage facility.
“Personally, I think if you own a kayak you should get your kayak off the rack by the time you’re told that you have to get it off the rack,” Hedlund said.
Nord said part of the reason the public works employees remove the kayaks is to help determine which renters may or may not be returning the next year.
“There’s some tracing issues,” Nord said.
Alderman Ken Howell said he also feels the kayak owners should be responsible for removing their own kayak from the rental rack.
“If it’s left there and it’s damaged, that’s not our problem,” Howell said. “That’s their problem, because we told them to take it off.”
Alderwoman Shari Straube said since the racks are not in a walkway or traffic area, people should be able to leave their kayak there at their own risk.
“They’re not in an area where people would walk or where we would have to worry about plowing or anything,” Straube said. “It’s not our fault if they get ruined or get stolen, that’s their own mistake.”
The committee members, initially, were set to vote on a proposal which would allow kayakers to store their watercraft at the public works facility for a fee.
However, the aldermen did not discuss or vote on that proposal.
Casey Schiche, Lake Geneva resident, submitted a letter of correspondence to the city, which was read during meeting, asking the city to not provide a storage facility for kayakers when one is not provided for boats and other types of watercrafts.
“The city should not be in any kind of boat storage business due to the liability— no matter what kind of watercraft it is,” Schiche stated in his letter. “A lot of us would like subsidized city-provided storage for our boats. Are the rest of us going to be offered subsidized storage for our boats?”
Nord said offering rented storage would be more of a cost-saving measure for the city instead of a money-making proposition, because the public works employees would not have to be concerned with removing the kayaks from the rack.
The city council members recently approved kayak rental rack rates for 2021.
The cost for residents will be $140. Non-resident property owners will pay $203, and non-residents will pay $279.