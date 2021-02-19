Kayakers could be charged extra for leaving their watercrafts on rental racks during off-boating season

Lake Geneva kayakers could be forking over some extra cash if they do not retrieve their watercraft from their kayak rack after the city’s boating season ends.

City aldermen are proposing to charge people $5 a day if they do not remove their kayaks from the rental rack 10 days after the city’s boating rental season ends, which typically is in mid-October.

Members of the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee unanimously approved the proposal, Feb. 9. The proposed charge still has to be approved by the full city council.

City Administrator Dave Nord said currently when renters leave their kayaks on the rack, public works employees retrieve it, then transport the watercraft back to their storage facility where it is kept until the owner claims it.

Nord said, often times, renters do not claim their kayak until spring, and it ends up getting stored for free throughout the winter.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had issues where because there is no fee or fine involved, these individuals are using it as a free self-storage facility where the public works is doing all the work for them,” Nord said. “If there was some fee or consequence to this kind of behavior, possibly it would stop.”