Kayaking and fishing on Pell Lake in Bloomfield
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Burlington district to start classes Aug. 17, with everyone wearing masks. Elementary to attend in-person five days a week, grades 7-12 will have A/B schedule in school every other day.
TOWN OF LINN — A lakefront mansion situated on one of the Lake Geneva region’s most historic sites has sold for $6.75 million, ringing up the …
The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
TOWN OF LINN — The summer boating season is off a rough start here, as the town grapples with the sudden resignation of its harbormaster and m…
Faced with a petition signed by 1,400 people demanding a face mask requirement in Lake Geneva, the city's elected leaders are taking steps to …
- Updated
First it was toilet paper. Now it’s coins that are missing. We found out why.
- Updated
It took nine years of planning and 11 years of construction, but it’s practically done.
Citing a new surge in coronavirus cases locally and nationally, organizers of Lake Geneva's popular Venetian Festival today announced they are canceling this year's event.
FONTANA – Homeowners say late Fontana municipal judge David Jensen stole more than $100,000 from his homeowners association — twice the amount…