Keefe Charts New Territory with Compass

Tom Keefe started his career in real estate in New York with The Corcoran Group, before joining the family business in Lake Geneva in 2013. From 2013 to 2021, Tom proudly led Keefe Real Estate.

He has obtained his Wisconsin and Illinois Managing Broker licenses, served on the Lakes Area Realtor Association board and the VIP board, was a member of Rotary and is now on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Realtor Association.

Late last year, Tom made the decision to merge Keefe Real Estate into Compass, an industry-leading real estate technology brokerage. He is now a managing director at Compass. We recently had a conversation with Tom to learn more about why he made this business decision.

Q: First off, can you take a moment to explain a little about the history of your family’s business?

A: Absolutely. Keefe Real Estate was founded in 1943 by my Grandfather, Robert D. Keefe. Originally, the company was called Farm Auction Services and primarily functioned to serve the farming community in Wisconsin. Throughout the years, the business evolved with the times and eventually came to be what is now widely known as Keefe Real Estate. My Father, Michael Keefe, took on the family business in the ’70s and greatly expanded the real estate brokerage. I joined Keefe in 2013 to lead the firm into its next chapter.

Q: So why join Compass when you had a good thing going?

A: Keefe Real Estate was doing great on its own, but I never want to settle and say, “okay we're doing great, now the work is done so I can just sit back and relax.” I want to continue to push the company forward for both my agents and their clients, and I saw the partnership with Compass as an opportunity to make a big leap forward and propel us through the next generation.

I had been keeping an eye on Compass’ growth since the company’s inception because I was a selling agent in New York City, where Compass was founded. I knew many top-producing agents and highly respected managers who joined Compass and stayed with them early on in Compass’ formation, and I was very impressed by what they were doing.

At the same time, I saw how the business model was changing and how technology was becoming more important in the home buying process. I knew that we could not keep up on our own, and believed that Compass was the only brokerage in our industry with the vision and the means to fully support its agents and customers. I made a big decision that I truly believed would be in the best interest of our people and continued success.

Q: It must have been a difficult decision to make from both a personal and business standpoint. What finally tipped the scales in your decision?

A: Ultimately, the decision was about what I felt would best serve our agents and also our management team and staff. On top of that, Compass is the No. 1 brokerage nationally and, almost more importantly, the No. 2 in Chicago. Because so much of our business in the Lake Geneva area relies on the Chicago market, I felt it was imperative that our agents gain access to a wider network to market our properties. Combining the boutique service that Keefe has been known for, with the nationwide network that Compass offers will give our agents a leg up on the competitive landscape in Lake Geneva.

Q: What has changed the most since joining Compass and what is your new role in the organization?

A: The only thing that has changed is the tools that our agents have at their disposal. We still deliver a personalized local service that the Keefe brand is known for. We are still the same agents who have served Lake Geneva for generations, but we now have industry-leading technology and access to a nationwide network of agents. For example, if someone is selling their home in Lake Geneva and wants to move to Denver, we can help them sell their home and connect them with a Compass agent in Denver who we know is going to give them the same world-class service that we would deliver. Overall, the move has made my team more efficient and the home buying and selling experience more seamless for our clients, while still being here to serve our local communities as we have done for decades.

Personally, I have stayed on as Managing Director in Lake Geneva. My role has largely remained the same, and that is to serve our agents and find ways to support their business. For anyone who would like to learn more, I would love to have the opportunity to tell you about Compass. Please feel free to reach out to me anytime over email at tom.keefe@compass.com or on my cell, (262) 729-2015.

Visit Compass online at Compass.com.