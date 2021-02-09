Keeping an eye on the sky for some feathered friends

Area residents are being asked to get out their binoculars and be on the lookout for some feathered friends.
Members of the Lake Geneva Avian Committee are encouraging residents to participate in the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count, which will be held from Feb. 12 through Feb. 15.
The worldwide program, which is sponsored by the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, asks people to record the types of birds they see in their area and then record their findings on eBird through the website www.birdcount.org.
Kelley Happ, avian committee member, said the process does not take a lot of time. People can watch birds in their backyards for 15 to 30 minutes then record their findings.
Happ said the birdcount.org website has detailed instructions on how people can record their findings, and they can view other people’s recordings to see what types of birds have been located throughout the world.
“It’s an easy thing to do. It doesn’t take much time,” Happ said. “You can be a bigger part of conservation.”
Happ said the results are used to determine what types of birds migrate to different areas throughout the world.
“If you see five cardinals or three chickadees, they want to know that,” Happ said. “That is how they can tell what the migration is doing.”
Happ said the information also is used to help determine which bird populations are decreasing throughout the world.
“In the past couple of years, according to their statistics, there’s millions of birds that are missing,” Happ said. “We are losing a lot of birds, and we need to figure out why and how and how we can help out the habitat all along their migration pattern.”
Carol Zimmermann, avian committee member, said the bird count is conducted in February to help determine which species of birds stay in a particular area during the winter.
She said World Migratory Bird Day usually is held in May to help determine which types of birds migrate to different areas for the spring.
“We want to see what are the resident birds. They stay here all year over the winter,” Zimmermann said. “Then in the spring, we want to see how that is changing.”
Zimmermann said more Lake Geneva residents have participated in the worldwide bird count during the past few years.
“It doesn’t take much to count up a bunch of blue jays, but it’s pretty exciting to figure out that you’ve found them and you just record them on a computer,” Zimmermann said. “The participation has been good, but it could be a lot better, because it’s real easy to do.”
Some of the bird species that are common to the Lake Geneva area include hawks, sparrows, finches, cardinals, blue jays, chickadees, woodpeckers and turkeys.
“Woodpeckers are good for beginning bird watchers, because you can hear them before you see them because you can hear them tapping,” Zimmermann said. “If you’re quiet and hear the sound, then you’re able to see the bird.”
Happ said there are several places in the Lake Geneva area including White River Park, Four Seasons Nature Preserve, Big Foot Beach State Park and along Geneva Lake that are good for bird watching.
“We have an amazing array of wildlife that migrates through here,” Happ said. “Anytime of the year, there’s wonderful stuff to watch out for.”
Zimmermann said people can view birds in their backyard or around their neighborhood. She said cemeteries also are ideal places to view different species of birds.
“Cemeteries are good places to bird watch,” Zimmermann said. “You have to be respectful, but they’re quiet, they have trees that have seeds and dried berries. There’s not much there to disturb the birds.”
Happ said bird watching has become a more popular activity in the Lake Geneva area during the past few years. She said it is an enjoyable activity that people can participate in throughout the year.
“I do believe people have become more aware of the variety of birds in the area and have taken an interest,” Happ said. “There’s a lot of backyard bird feeding and bird watching. It benefits us all, because we’re all part of the same habitat.”
Zimmermann said bird watching has attracted more tourism to the area.
“It is a lovely, gentle way to experience nature,” Zimmermann said. “I think we have an awful lot of people in the Lake Geneva area who treasure their birds.”
The avian committee has bird watching kits available at the Lake Geneva Public Library, which include binoculars, bird watching books and information about where to view birds in the area.
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
Maxwell Mansion sale finalized with new owners, scheduling New Years events
The sale of the Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St. in Lake Geneva, has been finalized.
Luke and Monica Pfeifer, previously of Seattle, Washington, announced plans to purchase the property from former owner Andrew Fritz in October, and the sale was completed Dec. 22.
The sale price was not immediately available, but the property had been listed for about $3.98 million.
Luke Pfeifer said he is excited about taking over ownership of the property.
“We are honored to be able to own a property of such historical significance to the area,” Luke Pfeifer said in a press release. “Maxwell Mansion is a true hidden gem, and we look forward to the countless memories that will be created here, further enhancing its history in the years to come.”
The Maxwell Mansion property includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as the Apothecary cocktail bar, Speakeasy bar, heated swimming pool, bocce ball court, outdoor fireplaces, three acres of gardens, and indoor and outdoor event space for weddings and other social gatherings.
The Pfeifers plan to host several New Years-related events as part of their recent purchase of the property.
The “Dr. Maxwell’s Cure for 2020” New Year’s Eve event is scheduled to be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dec. 31, and will include hors d’ oeuvres, cocktails live DJ, heated igloos and champagne toast. The cost to attend is $100 per person.
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack is scheduled to perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 at the mansion. The cost is $50 per person.
Tickets for the events can be purchased by visiting www.MaxwellMansion1856.com or by calling 262-248-9711.
The Pfeifers plan to host an open house celebration at Maxwell Mansion in the near future.
“We look forward to continuing unique and safe experiences at Maxwell,” Monica Pfeifer said in a press release. “In addition to our public events, we are excited to showcase our unique venue, which brings countless opportunities for corporate groups and social events, alike.”
The Pfeifers, who are Wisconsin natives, have moved back to the Lake Geneva area to take over ownership of the mansion.
The couple has worked in the hospitality industry for about 20 years.
Both had previously worked at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan and the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio.
The Maxwell Mansion was built in 1856 as a summer home for Dr. Philip Maxwell, who died about three years after the mansion was built.
Maxwell’s wife, Jerutha Maxwell, remained in the home for about 25 years after Philip Maxwell had died.
The property was operated as a hotel during the 1940s and 1950s, then Ruth Ann and Christopher Brown purchased the property during the 1970s and operated it as a bed and breakfast for about 20 years.
Nancy Waspi purchased the mansion in 2002 and converted it into the Golden Oaks restaurant. Fritz then purchased the property from Waspi in 2012.
Fritz initially tried to sell Maxwell Mansion in 2017, but pulled the property off the market to focus on selling the Baker House, which he also previously owned.
After he sold the Baker House in May 2019, he decided again to sell the Maxwell Mansion property.
