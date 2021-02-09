Keeping an eye on the sky for some feathered friends

 Skip to main content
Area residents are being asked to get out their binoculars and be on the lookout for some feathered friends.

Members of the Lake Geneva Avian Committee are encouraging residents to participate in the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count, which will be held from Feb. 12 through Feb. 15.

The worldwide program, which is sponsored by the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, asks people to record the types of birds they see in their area and then record their findings on eBird through the website www.birdcount.org.

Kelley Happ, avian committee member, said the process does not take a lot of time. People can watch birds in their backyards for 15 to 30 minutes then record their findings.

Happ said the birdcount.org website has detailed instructions on how people can record their findings, and they can view other people’s recordings to see what types of birds have been located throughout the world.

“It’s an easy thing to do. It doesn’t take much time,” Happ said. “You can be a bigger part of conservation.”

Happ said the results are used to determine what types of birds migrate to different areas throughout the world.

“If you see five cardinals or three chickadees, they want to know that,” Happ said. “That is how they can tell what the migration is doing.”

Happ said the information also is used to help determine which bird populations are decreasing throughout the world.

“In the past couple of years, according to their statistics, there’s millions of birds that are missing,” Happ said. “We are losing a lot of birds, and we need to figure out why and how and how we can help out the habitat all along their migration pattern.”

Carol Zimmermann, avian committee member, said the bird count is conducted in February to help determine which species of birds stay in a particular area during the winter.

She said World Migratory Bird Day usually is held in May to help determine which types of birds migrate to different areas for the spring.

“We want to see what are the resident birds. They stay here all year over the winter,” Zimmermann said. “Then in the spring, we want to see how that is changing.”

Zimmermann said more Lake Geneva residents have participated in the worldwide bird count during the past few years.

“It doesn’t take much to count up a bunch of blue jays, but it’s pretty exciting to figure out that you’ve found them and you just record them on a computer,” Zimmermann said. “The participation has been good, but it could be a lot better, because it’s real easy to do.”

Some of the bird species that are common to the Lake Geneva area include hawks, sparrows, finches, cardinals, blue jays, chickadees, woodpeckers and turkeys.

“Woodpeckers are good for beginning bird watchers, because you can hear them before you see them because you can hear them tapping,” Zimmermann said. “If you’re quiet and hear the sound, then you’re able to see the bird.”

Happ said there are several places in the Lake Geneva area including White River Park, Four Seasons Nature Preserve, Big Foot Beach State Park and along Geneva Lake that are good for bird watching.

“We have an amazing array of wildlife that migrates through here,” Happ said. “Anytime of the year, there’s wonderful stuff to watch out for.”

Zimmermann said people can view birds in their backyard or around their neighborhood. She said cemeteries also are ideal places to view different species of birds.

“Cemeteries are good places to bird watch,” Zimmermann said. “You have to be respectful, but they’re quiet, they have trees that have seeds and dried berries. There’s not much there to disturb the birds.”

Happ said bird watching has become a more popular activity in the Lake Geneva area during the past few years. She said it is an enjoyable activity that people can participate in throughout the year.

“I do believe people have become more aware of the variety of birds in the area and have taken an interest,” Happ said. “There’s a lot of backyard bird feeding and bird watching. It benefits us all, because we’re all part of the same habitat.”

Zimmermann said bird watching has attracted more tourism to the area.

“It is a lovely, gentle way to experience nature,” Zimmermann said. “I think we have an awful lot of people in the Lake Geneva area who treasure their birds.”

The avian committee has bird watching kits available at the Lake Geneva Public Library, which include binoculars, bird watching books and information about where to view birds in the area.

