Keeping an eye on the sky for some feathered friends

Happ said the information also is used to help determine which bird populations are decreasing throughout the world.

“In the past couple of years, according to their statistics, there’s millions of birds that are missing,” Happ said. “We are losing a lot of birds, and we need to figure out why and how and how we can help out the habitat all along their migration pattern.”

Carol Zimmermann, avian committee member, said the bird count is conducted in February to help determine which species of birds stay in a particular area during the winter.

She said World Migratory Bird Day usually is held in May to help determine which types of birds migrate to different areas for the spring.

“We want to see what are the resident birds. They stay here all year over the winter,” Zimmermann said. “Then in the spring, we want to see how that is changing.”

Zimmermann said more Lake Geneva residents have participated in the worldwide bird count during the past few years.