Keeping it Blue: A healthy lake the best safeguard against invasive species

Existing populations in Geneva Lake will be hand pulled during the summer of 2020. Lake populations of starry stonewort will be monitored in 2020 and 2021 with a lake-wide aquatic plant survey. During the summer of 2020, the public launch sites will be manned by individuals trained in the Clean Boat Clean Waters program, and will work with boaters to keep their boats clean and prevent them from bringing more invasive species into the lake.

Geneva Lake has many non-native species already established. It has bent, but it hasn’t broken.

There are numerous invasive species that could be the next big threat. The battle has been defined; the front lines are the boat launch sites and the defenders are you, the lake users. Clean your boats, take nothing from one lake to another, be it bait, bait water, bilge water, live well water, plants or mud. It’s the law. Take 10 minutes and dump it all before you come and go to other lakes.

If you bring it into the Geneva Lake watershed, make sure that you dispose of it in a way that it will not runoff into the lake or a tributary to the lake. Remember only you can prevent the spread of invasive species.

“Keeping It Blue” is written by Geneva Lake Task Force members to inform and educate the public about water quality and other issues impacting Geneva Lake and how the public can help to address them. Comments and questions can be sent to glc@genevalakeconservancy.org. Ted Peters is director of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency and a member of the Geneva Lake Task Force.