'Keeping it Blue': A look at the Water Alliance's 2021 plans for preserving Geneva Lake

The Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake is a volunteer group that brings communities, agencies and volunteers together to help address increasing phosphorus runoff from our tributaries, new invasive species in the lake and how to improve farming practices and septic system monitoring within our watershed. The Water Alliance team learned and achieved a great deal in 2020—our first year of efforts to increase protection of our beautiful lake. This provides an outlook of our planning for 2021.
Tributary/Phosphorus Management
Community support for the Alliance’s work helped fund a tributary management plan by Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC). An Executive Summary, received in December 2020, provided a clear assessment of critical streams giving us great perspective on the streams’ conditions and what can be done to improve their water quality. This helped the Alliance’s planning effort as follows:
The Geneva Lake Water Testing Program for 2021 will monitor 16 streams with nine tests at each stream each month and will include perennial springs, selected intermittent streams and any storm events for phosphorus and nitrates.
Professor Dale Splinter and his students from UW-Whitewater will do the testing between May and October. The data and a final report will be posted on the WIS.CALM state site. This will provide a strong baseline going forward.
For three tributaries shown to have the highest phosphorus runoff during 2020 testing and based on the SEWRPC information, we will develop action plans to begin addressing problems within each creek’s watershed. Our goal is to pick one project for each tributary—funding will be needed.
Efforts will continue to improve critical streams with problems by beginning to identify projects and seeking funding for 2022 and working with homeowner’s associations and property owners who are already taking steps to address problems with their tributary.
Many homeowners are having difficulty with stream washout into Geneva Lake. We hope to help with recommendations based on the SEWRPC study. Some of the more serious problems will require help from the communities and volunteer homeowners to make progress.
More than 14 rain gardens and buffer strips were planted along Geneva Lake in 2020 to absorb phosphorous runoff and other pollutants through the DNR Healthy Lakes program. A second grant for 2021 will allow us to plant an additional 22 rain gardens and buffer strips.
Invasive Species Management
The critical invasive species is Starry Stonewort. The DNR provided guidance to control the growth of this difficult plant. It will be a long-term effort. Hand-pulling in a small area outside Trinke Estate and half of a larger area to the east was completed last summer. Ted Peters and the GLEA will review the results of last year’s effort and are developing a 2021 plan for hand pulling.
The GLEA hired SEWRPC to do a lake-wide “tight point” assessment/plant inventory of nine areas covering 345 acres. These areas include shallow and launch areas of Williams Bay, Fontana, Lake Geneva. Linn Pier, Hillside Pier, Chapin Road and Gage Marine. This will help determine where Starry Stonewort might have spread.
Community funding has been raised for a CD3 Boat Cleaner. The unit being purchased will be tested this summer at community launch areas for cleaning invasive plants off boats that are launching and/or pulling out of the lake. These cleaners have been used successfully in lakes in Wisconsin and Minnesota including Minnetonka Lake.
Agricultural Improvements and Septic Systems
The Alliance has made progress on a few farms using cover crops to help reduce agriculture runoff, including manure runoff, from fields but more needs to be done. Cover crops, like barley, radishes and oats, are planted in the fall prior to harvest and their roots limits phosphorous runoff and soil erosion. Plans are to continue these efforts into 2021 as follows:
Organize a “Field Day” for farmers in the Geneva Lake and other county watersheds to demonstrate best management practices at a local farm site.
Provide assistance for farmers using cover crops in 2020 to get funds from a state or federal agricultural program to pay for future seeding.
Investigate runoff from two farms in the south watershed of Geneva Lake that may be spreading manure or grazing cattle near our tributaries.
Conduct training of Water Action Volunteers (WAV) for many of the 50 tributaries of Geneva Lake to provide long term monitoring.
Continue efforts to monitor older/possibly failing septic systems to replace them with holding tanks or new systems and provide financial assistance if eligible.
We and the entire Water Alliance team are excited about the progress last year and expect even greater results in 2021. In addition, we hope that we can apply “lessons learned” to other Walworth County lakes experiencing these problems. Copies of the Executive Summary of the SEWRPC Tributary Study are available by emailing glc@genevalakeconservancy.org.
Tom Nickols and Charles Colman are co-chairs of the Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake. The award-winning “Keeping It Blue” column features guest authors from the Alliance reporting on various issues that impact the health of Geneva Lake and its watershed. The column appears periodically May through October. If you have questions regarding the Alliance’s plans or programs, please send them to ccolman01@charter.net or glc@genevalakeconservancy.org