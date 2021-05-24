'Keeping it Blue': A look at the Water Alliance's 2021 plans for preserving Geneva Lake

For three tributaries shown to have the highest phosphorus runoff during 2020 testing and based on the SEWRPC information, we will develop action plans to begin addressing problems within each creek’s watershed. Our goal is to pick one project for each tributary—funding will be needed.

Efforts will continue to improve critical streams with problems by beginning to identify projects and seeking funding for 2022 and working with homeowner’s associations and property owners who are already taking steps to address problems with their tributary.

Many homeowners are having difficulty with stream washout into Geneva Lake. We hope to help with recommendations based on the SEWRPC study. Some of the more serious problems will require help from the communities and volunteer homeowners to make progress.

More than 14 rain gardens and buffer strips were planted along Geneva Lake in 2020 to absorb phosphorous runoff and other pollutants through the DNR Healthy Lakes program. A second grant for 2021 will allow us to plant an additional 22 rain gardens and buffer strips.

Invasive Species Management

