Keeping it Blue: How farmers can help protect our lakes

As we all know, farming is what supplies most of our food. There are many types of farms and many ways to farm. It is the way farmers farm that can have an effect on what happens downstream. Farmers need to feed their crops nutrients, and it is these nutrients that can impact water quality, especially in lakes.

As part of my conservation work, I look at two aspects of farming. One is soil erosion, and the other is water quality. The two can go hand in hand. By keeping the soil and nutrients on the farm field, we keep them out of the water.

What causes erosion? The easy answer is rain, but more important, it is a combination of the inability of rain to infiltrate into the soil and the effect of raindrops on soil particles causing them to disperse in water solution. With a light rain, the soil has the ability to infiltrate the rain. With a heavy storm, the soil becomes saturated. The raindrop’s impact on the soil particle pushes the soil off the field carrying nutrients and anything else in the field with it.

The topography of the land will dictate where it ends up. The slope, soil type and soil structure dictates how much infiltration can take place. Also, tillage can breakup soil structure and reduce infiltration. If the runoff ends up in a stream, wetland, or lake, now it is a water quality problem.